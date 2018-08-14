R&B wunderkind The Weeknd to finally tour Asia; Dec 5 show confirmed in Singapore

Seven years since The Weeknd first released his debut mixtape House of Balloons (yeah, we knew about him way before he got huge), Abel Makkonnen Tesfaye is finally making his way to Asia.

The Canadian R&B wunderkind announced on Twitter that he’ll be hitting eight Asian cities by the end of the year, with a confirmed date in Singapore on Dec 5, in between regional stops in places such as Hong Kong, Bangkok, Manila, and Bali.





Details remain scanty for now, with no confirmation of concert promoters handling the show, or even where it’ll take place. Judging from The Weeknd’s mainstream success, clout, and caliber, his show will probably take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and you should probably expect tickets to quickly sell out (before it gets resold by scalpers). Ticketing details to arrive soon, we imagine.

Nonetheless, fans are already mad stoked with the prospect of seeing him in the country.

THE FKING G ABEL TESFAYE IS COMING TO SINGAPORE ?? @theweeknd — gekyume (@Hakiim_) August 14, 2018





FUCK ME The Weeknd is coming to SG!!!!!!! — uh huh (@danishachang) August 14, 2018





alright bitches bring out dat $500 note we going to the Weeknd concert in december — Shake (@shake24x7) August 14, 2018





@theweeknd IS COMING TO SG AND IM SHOOOOOOOOOK I neeeeed toooo goooooo — Haney Anishia (@HanzHny) August 14, 2018





Forgive our hipster moaning, but don’t call yourself a fan if you don’t even know this lit collab he did with Drake in 2012.

