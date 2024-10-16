Rachel Bilson Has Some Thoughts On Ex Adam Brody’s New Leading Man Status

As we fumble our way through the Hot Rabbi renaissance we're living through, you'd be forgiven for losing absolutely all of your cool over Adam Brody.

The star of The OC and recent Netflix rom-com Nobody Wants This has hurtled Brody back into the public consciousness, earning him a new generation of fans and reminding another generation entirely why their teenage selves loved him so.

Not even Brody's former co-star and girlfriend, Rachel Bilson, has been able to deny the Brody-ssance. 'I feel like it's always been there' Bilson told People regarding the actor's leading man status. 'But if it is, it's well deserved.'

Bilson added: 'I mean, he is awesome. He's the best.'

As for whether the actor has seen the series herself, she told the outlet that she hadn't — yet. 'I hear everyone loves it and I couldn't be more excited, 'cause literally Kristen and Adam both I love, and are like my people,' she said. 'So I'm really excited about it and excited for them.'

Bilson and Brody dated for three years between 2003 and 2006 while playing a TV couple on The OC. Brody is now married to Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester, with the pair sharing two children, while Bilson, who has not confirmed who she's dating, has a daughter with her ex-boyfriend Hayden Christensen who she started dating in 2008.

Nobody Wants This became Netflix's third most-watched series or film in the UK in the days following its release, and for good reason too. To say Brody's soft and sensitive character, Rabbi Noah, is lacking in rizz – Oxford University Press' word of 2023 that's a shortened version of 'charisma' – is a colossal understatement. His chemistry, and kismet love story, with fiery podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) is a hark back to the rom-coms of the 2000s with all of its will-they-won't-they false starts but blatant adoration.

