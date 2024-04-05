The Radar: Your Guide to a Seriously Chic Spring

The Radar April

From exclusive sales to newly opened restaurants and nail-biting drama flicks, eat, sleep, shop, watch, read and culture your way through April with our Editor-approved guide to the most notable and cultivated must-dos...

WHERE TO VISIT

1910-2010: One Hundred Years of Haute Couture

This April famed auction house Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr will hold its first dedicated Haute Couture sale and will feature an array of decadent haute couture gowns and garments from the likes of Schiaparelli, Cristóbal Balenciaga, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Jean Patou, Gabrielle Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino, Gianni Versace, Alaïa and Thierry Mugler. The sale will take place on April 9th at Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr, Paris while the online sale will be available from April 5th to April 15th, 2024.

Where:6 Av. Hoche, 75008 Paris, France and online

WHERE TO STAY

Cercle x One Hotel Mayfair

One of London's most acclaimed and luxurious hotels has announced that they’re foraying into the fashion world, teaming up with none other than innovative and sustainable fashion rental and resale platform Cercle. This partnership will take the stress out of packing, providing guests to embark on a personal styling quest with fashion experts leading the way. Once you have decided on their looks, Cercle will have them delivered to your room before you check in, ultimately meaning all you have to do is show up, get changed and go on with your day/night in London.

WHAT TO WATCH

Scoop - Netflix

The anticipation is finally over as Netflix’s soon-to-be most-watched drama hits the streaming service today. Scoop tells the tale of how the women of "Newsnight" secured Prince Andrew's infamous 2019 interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. With a seriously star-studded cast, including Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper and Rufus Sewell, this exclusive Netlfix flick is most definitely worth a watch.

WHAT TO SHOP

Le Gavroche x Christie's

After the sad news broke about Le Gavroche closing, the famed two-Michelin-starred French restaurant which helped launch both Gordon Ramsay and Marco Pierre White’s careers, fans wondered what might happen to the institution's opulent interior fixtures, porcelain plates, wine decanters and more. Lovers of Le Gavroche will be happy to know that they now can indulge in a little slice of history as Christie's is set to auction off more than 100 lots spanning Wine, Pictures, Drawings, Prints, Decorative Objects and Porcelain. The sale will run online from the 10th to the 24th of April.

WHAT TO EAT

Mimosa Riviera Cuisine at The Langham

Fans of the restaurant’s Paris location will be more than excited to know that Mimosa has finally touched down at London’s The Langham Hotel in Marylebone. Mimosa has just recently opened and has since been transporting diners to the French Riviera through Riviera-inspired menus, South of France flavours and whimsical interiors.

1c Portland Place, Regent Street, London, GB W1B 1JA

WHAT TO READ

Dream in the Rhythm - Grace Wales Bonner

Famed British fashion designer, who was also single-handedly responsible for the reincarnation of the Adidas Samba, Grace Wales Bonner has edited an artist’s book in collaboration with MoMA. The hardcover book features a selection of nearly eighty works from The Museum of Modern Art's collection and archives, all of which are edited by the award-winning Grace Wales Bonner.

WHERE TO GO

National Shakespeare Day

Every year fans of the English playwright, poet and actor William Shakespeare band together to celebrate the bard's death on April 23rd and this year is no different. This year London’s famed Shakespeare Globe has enlisted the best of the best to curate a series of performances, tours and talks dedicated to the late genius, all taking place throughout the month of April. One must-see we have our eye on is a modern reinterpretation of Othello which runs from the 3rd to the 13th of April.

Maiden Lane, Southwark, London

