Radio Ga Ga is scientifically proven to be a 'perfect' kids song

The scientific formula for the perfect kids' song has been revealed – and it shares a BPM and chord structure with hits by Queen and Beyoncé. Dr. Michael Bonshor, music psychology professor, from the University of Sheffield, analysed dozens of children's' classics to create the magic formula. He concluded the ideal kids' song should land between 60-120BPM, have a 'marching or swaying' rhythm and feature repetitive, rhyming lyrics – along with a major key which has a bright and upbeat feel. The steady, two four in a bar lends itself to walking, dancing or swaying which can help with developing motor skills and co-ordination. Songs which follow this mix - which include Queen hits Radio Ga Ga and We Will Rock You and Beyoncé's All the Single Ladies - not only have the power to keep kids entertained, but also teach them key skills in their early development.