'Rampant consumerism' questioned in art exhibition

The exhibition "Thingchronicity" opened in November at St Albans Museum & Gallery [Simon Jacobs/St Albans Museum]

An artist whose father was an antiques dealer has collected discarded items to create an exhibition about people's relationship to "stuff".

"Items that have been overlooked or thrown away intrigue me," said Maria Meyer, whose work is on display at St Albans Museum & Gallery in Hertfordshire.

The free exhibition, "Thingchronicity", questions the environmental impact of waste and "rampant consumerism".

"There is a magic to objects, the allure of them, and they do speak to us," said Ms Meyer.

"That relationship on the one hand is lovely and can have sentimental meaning, but at the same time it's an unhealthy relationship because we want too much of it.

"We consume objects more than we need to."

A pair of brand-new roller skates that were found thrown away in St Albans have formed part of the exhibition [Simon Jacobs/St Albans Museum]

Her exhibition puts together unlikely combinations, such as a pair of roller skates joined by a hair extension and bow ties.

"I found the skates in a bin outside – they were brand new.

"That sculpture in particular is a really good example of how people buy stuff and chuck it out."

Another piece features a Zimmer frame she found in the street.

"It's classic waste. The NHS gives them out for free and people don't want a used one. You see them a lot," she said.

She has also collected items from online sites like eBay and Freecycle.

"It's incredible what people chuck away.

"I always tell people I'm going to use it in art, and they're fascinated and pleased. They're glad it's being used."

Maria Meyer has been "fascinated with objects" since childhood [Simon Jacobs/St Albans Museum]

Her "fascination with objects" partly comes from her father's antiques dealership.

"Dad had several lock-ups rammed to the gunnels, and I'd go in as a child while he was moving stuff around. It was fusty with antiques. The stories they could tell if they could speak.

"Just the smell of those places, and the look and feel of the old things in them, inspired my vivid imagination."

Ms Meyer, who recently graduated from the University of Hertfordshire with an MA in art, said her work was "conceptual".

"The museum team are trying to open people's minds to what art can be, rather than go for the mass appeal. It's quite brave of them," she added.

The free exhibition is on at St Albans Museum & Gallery until 9 March.

