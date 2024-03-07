Rare photos of Fern Britton and Phil Vickery's grown-up daughter Winnie

Fern Britton in white shirt (S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

TV presenter and author Fern Britton is currently starring in this year's Celebrity Big Brother alongside the likes of Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne, entertaining us with her sharp wit.

Fern, 66, shot to fame hosting nineties cooking show Ready Steady Cook, which spearheaded the careers of celebrity chefs James Martin, Ainsley Harriot and her now former husband Phil Vickery.

She then co-hosted This Morning with Phillip Schofield from 1999 to 2009, starred in Strictly with pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev and has since enjoyed the quieter life writing novels from her home in Cornwall.

Fern is a mum-of-four, sharing her eldest three children twins Harry and Jack, 29, and Grace, 26, with her former husband Clive Jones.

The TV star married celebrity chef Phil Vickery in 2000 and they went on to welcome their daughter Winnie, now aged 22, in 2001. The couple announced their separation early in 2020, after 20 years of marriage.

In January 2020, they posted the same statement on social media, which read: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support."

Winnie moved out of home in April 2023, with her mum taking to X (formerly Twitter) about the milestone moment.

Fern wrote: "After 36 years of shared living I finally waved au revoir to my youngest as she flew the nest. First week of solo living completed." She added: "Yes there were moments of ‘it’s so quiet’ to ‘Its so quiet’. Overall not to be feared."

Fern has occasionally shared photos of Winnie on her Instagram page, but very rarely, so it's a treat when she does give us a glimpse into her family life.

In September 2023, the star shared a lovely snap of herself with a warm smile as she stood next to her daughter Winnie in the morning sunshine.

"Glorious swim at 8.30 this morning!" Fern noted in her caption."Making the most of it. Have hardly been in the sea this year so making the most of it xx."

Fern had previously posted a picture of Winnie and one of her sons, captioning it: "Flipping freezing on Boxing Day beach. My New Year’s resolution is to get to grips with Insta!"

We also loved this extremely rare video of Fern having a giggle with her children Winnie and Grace – such a wholesome family moment.

During her marriage to Phil Vickery, Fern lived with her husband and children in Buckinghamshire which is near good transport links to London and her then broadcasting career.

However, when the couple went their separate ways, Phil stayed in the marital home in Buckinghamshire while Fern moved 270 miles away to the Cornish coast, staying at their former holiday home.