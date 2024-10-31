Rare tiger cubs investigate Halloween pumpkins

Rare Amur tiger cubs have been investigating pumpkins at a safari park as part of enrichment activities.

Ginger Biscuit, Dora-Boo, Seeka and Heidi are nearly six months old and were born to mum Yana at Longleat Safari Park, Wiltshire.

Darren Beasley, head of animal operations, said introducing new activities is important by "encouraging and enabling the animals to use their natural behaviours, dynamic senses and natural instincts".

He added that Longleat has the biggest collection of tigers in the UK.

Yana checked the pumpkins before letting the cubs investigate them - they did not last long, the tigers wasted no time in destroying them.

Mr Beasley said Longleat is "really proud of how the cubs have thrived under the care of Yana and our dedicated keepers".

Follow BBC Wiltshire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More stories like this