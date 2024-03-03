The Big Bruckner Weekend took a big risk – but it paid off mightily

Mark Elder conducting the Halle in Gateshead - Tynesight Photographic

Big Bruckner Weekend/Glasshouse, Gateshead ★★★★☆

A weekend celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Anton Bruckner, the devout, humble but quietly stubborn Austrian symphonist could only be big. The symphonies are immense, full of a grandeur suggesting forests, mountains and starry skies as much as cathedrals – the clichéd and limiting comparison Bruckner is always saddled with.

To do him justice the Glasshouse (the renamed Sage Gateshead) brought together no fewer than four orchestras, two choirs, and soloists to perform the final three symphonies, the finest of his several settings of the Catholic Mass, several unaccompanied choral motets and his solitary chamber work, the String Quintet. It was a risky venture. Bruckner wasn’t interestingly neurotic and “modern” like Gustav Mahler, the other great composer of huge symphonies. He wasn’t one of us.

And yet the hall was packed for the rarely-heard Mass in F minor, which launched the middle day of the festival. The German violinist conductor Thomas Zehetmair returned to lead the orchestra he once directed, the Royal Northern Sinfonia, plus the orchestra’s own Chorus, Durham University Choral Society, and four soloists who instead of dominating the event at the front were tucked away behind the orchestra. It was a shrewd move, as it made their voices seem movingly distant and almost humble – a quality heightened by their tenderly rapt performances in the Benedictus, especially from American tenor James Ley.

At the other end of the scale were the shouts of praise in the Credo, and later an angular, thrillingly weird fugue. Bruckner’s naivety made him run with interestingly awkward ideas a more sensible composer would have binned, and it gives his music a recklessly joyous quality, well caught in this unbuttoned performance.

That piece was like a series of grand but eccentrically shaped peaks. In Bruckner’s Eighth Symphony, composed almost 20 years later in 1878, the peaks seemed loftier and smoother. It was performed by one of the three visiting orchestras, the Hallé, now in its final months with Mark Elder as director. It would be going too far to say it felt valedictory, but it certainly had that quality of epic ease that comes when an orchestra and its music director know each other like the backs of their hands. Elder didn’t need to micro-manage, he just allowed the music’s mighty river to flow. Here and there, as at the beginning of the Scherzo, I missed a sense of eager urgency. But the reflective moments, like the sunset glow of Wagner tubas at the end of the slow movement were truly sublime. IH

LSO/Rattle, Barbican ★★★★★

If you think you detect a glimmer of a smile in the above photo of Isabelle Faust, the great German violinist who last Thursday performed Brahms’s violin concert with the LSO, you’d be right. In fact she smiled a lot during the performance – which tells you something, because violinists are not normally given to smiling during this piece. It’s too massive, too heroically striving, and so difficult it often seems as if Brahms is composing against the violin rather than for it.

For Faust, it seemed if not exactly a breeze, then something joyous as well as many-shaded and subtle. She could certainly dominate the orchestra when necessary, but not through sheer force, the way a violinist such as Leonidas Kavakos would achieve it. It was more to do with delicate exactness. One’s ear was seized by her decorative passage-work amid the triumphant din, the way one’s eye would be caught by a string of pearls seen across a crowded room. And she plumbed the emotional range of the piece in an unusually searching, thoughtful way. The mysterious section when the music ventures into some lonely, lost region has never seemed to eloquent. But Faust can rise to gleeful high spirits too, as the gypsy finale proved.

In all this, the London Symphony Orchestra under Simon Rattle was tenderly spacious in support, and often richly beautiful in its own right too – as in the slow movement, when oboist Olivier Stankiewicz floated that heavenly melody over a radiant sea of woodwind sound. But it was the evening’s other piece, Shostakovich’s Fourth Symphony, that really allowed the players to shine.

The LSO conducted by Simon Rattle perform Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto - Mark Allan

This symphony was so radical in its ear-shredding dissonance and sheer blank-eyed horror that the musicians didn’t dare go ahead with the premiere. This was 1936 after all, at the height of Stalin’s Terror. This tremendous performance caught the way genuine feeling keeps trying to be born – a sad little melody in the bassoon over here, a fragile moment of rosy harmonic pinkness over there in harps. But these were soon blotted out by the return of the music’s relentless war-machine, gathering in sinister quietness in the side-drums before rising to engulf everything.

Rattle’s performance had an annihilating force, but was also subtle enough to offer a lesson in how tyranny degrades whatever it touches. Even the moments of tenderness seemed dubious, because they had this tendency to turn into parodies of themselves, a corruption brilliantly caught by the numerous instrumental soloists – too numerous to list, alas.

After the apocalyptic ending, which felt like witnessing the aftermath of nuclear war, everyone sat aghast, hardly daring to move. It was overwhelming, and not an experience you’d want on every visit to the concert hall. But it was proof, if anyone actually needs it, that this art form can reach into every crevice of the soul. We’d traversed the breadth of human experience in two-and-a-half hours, from the most delicate shades of nostalgia to the obliteration of everything. IH

See this concert on mezzo.tv from 16 March.