Raya: What you need to know about the exclusive dating app

An ultra-exclusive dating app has found itself the subject of renewed attention amid rumours that singer Lily Allen and her husband and Stranger Things star David Harbour have split.

Allen married Harbour in 2019 after meeting him on Raya, a dating app popular among celebrities and other high-profile figures.

On Monday (23 December), it was reported by that Allen had popped up on Raya once again just last week.

This has led to unconfirmed speculation that the “Smile” singer has separated from Harbour, who plays Hopper in Netflix’s hit sci-fi drama series Stranger Things.

According to MailOnline, her bio said: “Looking for someone to start couples therapy with.”

The Independent has contacted Allen and Harbour’s representatives for comment.

What is Raya?

Unlike dating apps such as Bumble or Tinder, membership to Raya isn’t as simple as creating a profile - as it requires interested users to submit an application.

“Once submitted, applications are placed in queue and reviewed continually,” the app’s description in the app store reads. “An applicant’s status can change from ‘waitlisted’ to ‘accepted’ at any time.

Allen’s alleged profile has prompted rumours of a split (Getty Images)

However, an application also doesn’t guarantee acceptance, as according to the app, applicants are “assessed based on algorithmic values and input from hundreds of committee members spread throughout the world,” with the website noting that application decisions can range anywhere from “a day to a few months”.

As for what the app, which is reportedly used by celebrities, is looking for in an applicant, Raya says its multi-faceted application process ensures that every new member “makes our community more diverse and dynamic”.

The dating platform is also extremely strict about the behaviour allowed on the app, with the website stating that Raya will remove members who do not follow our simple rules of “respect, trust and privacy”.

“Furthermore, we reserve the right to suspend or remove any membership we no longer feel strengthens our community,” the website adds.

What is the application process like?

Raya’s application process begins with simple questions such as your name, your Instagram handle and the industry you work in.

The app then asks potential members to add a referral, with the app requesting: “Please select one or more Raya members who can privately support your application.”

According to Raya, this step is integral as “connection to our community is the most important factor considered by our review committee”.

App is popular among celebrities and other high-profile figures (Raya)

Regarding the role committee members play in the decision, Raya says they are asked whether an individual would be invited to an intimate dinner party to create an evening full of “interesting, lively and respectful conversation,” and whether the other attendees would understand why “everyone else was chosen”.

“Beyond all of this, committee members look for that hard-to-describe ‘something extra,’” the website continues.

The dating platform also notes that it does not accept applications from anyone under 18, nor from individuals who display depictions of hate, racism, bullying, bigotry or disrespect or violence to another.

Raya also does not accept applicants with “consistent displays of excessive shows of wealth,” with the app explaining: “How much or little money someone has isn’t the currency in Raya.”

Overall, Raya accepts just eight per cent of applicants, according to Insider, with the app’s waitlist reportedly near the100,000 application mark.

Who is on Raya?

According to The Cut, professional athletes make up a portion of Raya’s users, as do “Sports Illustrated swimsuit models, Dancing With the Stars professional dancers, a YouTube beauty guru, the designer of a streetwear brand popularized by Kanye West, a teen celebrity chef, and Moby”.

Drew Barrymore reportedly tried the app in the past, with the actress revealing during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she saw a “lot of” fellow celebrities while trying Raya - but did not have the best experience overall.

“I did terribly too,” she said, adding: “I got stood up, and I didn’t match with anyone. And my friends gave me this sort of bloated sense of false confidence. They were like: ‘You should try it. You will do great.’ It was a car wreck.”

The app, which launched in 2015, has reportedly counted celebrities including Channing Tatum, Amy Schumer and Trevor Noah among its members.

(Raya)

There are also “non-famous” people on the app, with the outlet noting that artists, models, record-label executives, and others in creative industries can gain access to the exclusive platform.

A TikTok user previously claimed she had matched with Ben Affleck on the app. As for whether Affleck is actually on Raya, he previously told Diane Sawyer during an appearance on Good Morning America last year that he is not on any dating apps.

“I know people who are on them and they have a fun time, but not me. I would love to have a relationship that was deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed,” he said at the time.