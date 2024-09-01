Get ready for autumn with a hybrid lip balm

When you are between seasons – just out of summer, but not quite into autumnal territory – a less-is-more approach to makeup is apt. Anything else feels like too much work. Which is why I love the new generation of lip balm/lipstick/gloss hybrids. They give you the moisture and skincare benefits of a balm, but also deliver a slight sheen and a sophisticated hint of colour – but not too much. And the best thing? You can apply them without looking in the mirror.

1. Starface StarBalm £5.99, starfaceworld.co.uk

2. Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Balm Nourishing Lip Shine £30, victoriabeckhambeauty.com

3. Violette FR Bisou Jelly Balm £30, violettefr.com

4. BareMinerals Dewy Lip Gloss Balm £25, cultbeauty.com

5. Rhode Peptide Lip Tint £18, rhodeskin.com

I can’t do without… A sunscreen to wear even when you aren’t on holiday

Dermatologists and skincare specialists talking about SPF sound exactly as you would expect – a bit dull and emotionally detached. When Holly Thaggard, the founder of SPF brand Supergoop!, talks about SPF, she is almost giddy with excitement. Utterly obsessed with SPF, her mission is to make sunscreen a fun, healthy habit. When she started the brand in 2007, there was little innovation in the space and the idea of launching a luxe brand solely dedicated to sunscreen seemed alien. But her strategy worked; Supergoop! is now worth more than $600m. And while Thaggard’s enthusiasm is undeniable, the magic comes down to the products – excellent formulations with colours, textures and formats to suit everyone. I am loving the Play Mineral Lotion. It comes in an SPF 50 as well as 30, and fulfils all the usual key sunscreen obligations – protecting you against the harmful rays of the sun, etc, but it behaves like skincare. Lightweight, antioxidant- rich, deeply hydrating, it leaves a lovely glow, but not so much that your makeup slides off. It is resistant to both water and sweat for up to 80 minutes, is suitable for all skins (including sensitive) and does not leave a white cast. Thaggard feels passionately that our sunscreen ritual goes beyond summer holidays. I’m so with her on that. Supergoop Play Mineral Lotion Sunscreen, £15 lookfantastic.com

On my radar… Transitional scents that are wild at heart

Wood works Fruity scents needn’t be reserved for spring. L’Artisan Parfumeur has added a woodiness to this peach floral fragrance, making it perfect year-round. Sunspel Oak Wood, £125, sunspel.com

Green and pleasant Escape to the grassy hills of the English countryside with this bergamot, neroli and cedarwood scent. L’Artisan Parfumeur Le Fleur De Peche, £170, liberty london.com

Bear-faced chic This fun ode to Paddington’s favourite sandwiches, a mix of zesty oranges and warm woods, is an irresistible scent for all seasons. Jo Malone London Orange Marmalade Cologne, £58, jomalone.co.uk

