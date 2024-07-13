The Real Mona Lisa’s Family Home in Italy Is For Sale — See Inside!

The Florentine countryside estate is a 30,138-square-foot property on over 66 acres of land

Italy Sothebyâs International Realty; Universal History Archive/Getty Mona Lisa and Francesco del Gioconda's family home

The grand estate of the real Mona Lisa, known as Via della Prata, is up for sale.

The Florentine countryside estate, which lies a couple miles outside of Florence, Italy, has been listed for €18 million (EUR) or $19.6 million (USD).

The expansive 30,138-square-foot property boasts 14 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms on nearly 67 acres. The sixteenth-century structure belonged to the family of Francesco del Giocondo, husband of the Mona Lisa, per Sotheby’s International.

This remarkable estate consists of the main villa and numerous additional structures, including a caretaker's house, buildings for agricultural use, the private chapel, the swimming pool and a tennis court. The property is divided up by gardens, tree-lined avenues and a large forest.

Italy Sothebyâs International Realty

Due to the site’s centuries-long history, there are two entrances, including the main entrance and the original entryway. The former takes people through an iron gate and leads them down the cypress tree-lined avenue to the garden, which includes two staircases to the original entrance.

The garden was designed by the English architect Cecil Pinsent. The outdoor space features roses, tall trees, and symmetrical flowerbeds.

Italy Sothebyâs International Realty

From the garden, double opposing staircases lead to the villa's entrance. The main structure has three floors above ground and a basement. If entering the ground floor from the loggia at the entrance, people will see the large entrance hall, as well as five lounges, a dining room, a corridor-hallway, a kitchen, a service entrance, two bathrooms, a storage room and a technical room.

The basement includes three large halls, a kitchen, a dining room, two storage rooms, two bathrooms, three technical rooms, a cellar and a large gallery opening onto the park.

Italy Sothebyâs International Realty

The first floor houses the residents’ sleeping quarters, which include five bedrooms, three wardrobe areas, five bathrooms, a library, a storage room, and a balcony on the main front. Additionally, one of the bedrooms has a panoramic veranda in antique iron.

Italy Sothebyâs International Realty

The second floor holds the remaining two bedrooms in the main house, as well as a fitness room, a study, two bathrooms and the large terrace called "dell'clock.”

Then on the mezzanine floor, there are rooms for the staff, pantries, laundries, ironing rooms and additional service rooms. Additionally, there is another unit for residential use and agricultural premises. Each of the floors are connected by both stairs and an elevator.

Italy Sothebyâs International Realty

The property also houses a private chapel with a polygonal plan, which, according to Sotheby’s International, is typical of the prestigious residences of the time and an example of 17th-century religious architecture.

Additionally, there are three more structures used as an orangery, greenhouse, garage or technical rooms. There is also the caretaker's house and various buildings for agricultural use.

The villa’s front includes a clock that was commissioned by Marchesa Nathalie Antinori at the beginning of the 20th century.



