The real reason behind Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson's divorce after two years

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson in the audience at the 64th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 13, 2010 (WireImage)

While Ryan Reynolds has been in a loving relationship with his wife, Blake Lively, since 2011, the star was previously married to Hollywood starlet Scarlett Johnansson. Their short-lived relationship lasted just two years before they divorced in 2011. But what happened in their romance, and why did they split?

The pair, who were 23 and 31, respectively, when they married, began dating in 2007, shortly after Ryan ended his relationship with singer Alanis Morissette. They got engaged in 2007 and wed a year later in Vancouver, Canada. They eventually separated in 2010. At the time, they released a statement that read: "After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we've decided to end our marriage.

"We entered our relationship with love, and it's with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn't expected, it's certainly appreciated."

In 2009, Scarlett hinted that the marriage might be on the rocks, telling Glamour: "I don't profess to know anything about marriage that anybody else doesn't know, or how to make it right." She later alluded to the relationship in Cosmo, explaining: "The logistics of being with another actor are challenging. There has to be a real understanding of how you share your time, especially when two people’s careers are going at the same rate. Or even if one person is more successful than the other, that also proves challenging. There may be a competitive thing."

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson on SNL in 2009 (NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

She also spoke about her happy marriage with her husband, fellow actor Colin Jost, on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast: "I didn't know what I wanted or needed from somebody else," she explained. "I never realised, 'Oh, it's really important for me—I need to be with a compassionate person.'

That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there. I think that understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think—for longevity, anyway. I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me."

Ryan has also spoken briefly about his split from Scarlett, telling Details magazine: "Anyone who gets divorced goes through a lot of pain... I don't think I want to get married again."

You may also like

While on The Tonight Show, he spoke about his bad luck while filming in Georgia, saying: "My hotel room flooded, my dog got sick, I came down with a slight case of divorce, and I broke my pinky finger. I was begging to get out of Atlanta at that point."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attends the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere (Getty)

Ryan is now happily married to Blake, whom he met on the set of Green Lantern, and the pair share four children: James, Betty, Inez, and Olin.

The pair are currently embroiled in an ongoing feud with Blake's It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, after accusing him of sexual assault and orchestrating a smear campaign. Justin has denied the accusations and recently published a website detailing his complaint response against Blake, as well as a timeline of messages throughout filming.