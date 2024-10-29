'This Is What It's Really Like To Attend The Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup'

I must begin this story by admitting that until two weeks ago, I had never heard of the America's Cup. Indeed, besides bingeing Drive To Survive and getting swept up in the all the fun surrounding major events like the Olympics, Wimbledon and football's World Cup (and even then, only really because everyone else is...), my knowledge of the sporting world as a whole is extremely limited.

As a fashion editor with a love of luxury, however, my interest in this particular event was piqued by the involvement of Louis Vuitton. The iconic French fashion house has been title partner of the historic sailing competition since 1983, and in my experience, anything the brand puts its name to is bound to be fascinating – not to mention extremely elegant.

So when the opportunity arose to experience the Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup for myself, I jumped at it – and onto the first plane bound for Barcelona. I landed just in time to catch the final race between Emirates Team New Zealand and INEOS Britannia, the culmination of more than two months of competition and years of preparation. The atmosphere was suitably electric, as thousands of spectators gathered on beaches, boats and in the stylish surrounds of the specially-built AC37 Club at Port Olímpic to watch the two teams go head-to-head on the water.

I had a particularly privileged vantage point right in the heart of the action, from Louis Vuitton's ultra-exclusive rooftop terrace suite that boasted front-row views of the water, chic furnishings, next-level people watching, and Ruinart on tap. Surrounded by sailing experts, important sportspeople and a handful of the brand's top clients (donning stylish nautical-themed looks from the LV America's Cup collection, of course), I was thrown head-first into an alluring world that I had never known existed – and found that the more I learned, the more I wanted to know.

The America's Cup is the world's oldest international sporting event, inaugurated in 1851 and originally called the Hundred Guinea Cup. The first competition was a race around the Isle of Wight between 15 of Britain's best boats and one from New York, the America, that won – hence the change of name.

The US subsequently held the trophy for 132 years before losing it to the Australian team in 1983. Incidentally, this was the same year that Louis Vuitton came on board in what was its first-ever sports partnership at the time, crafting bespoke monogrammed trophy trunks for the competition, introducing its own Cup for the team in second place (known as 'the Challengers'), and heightening the visibility and prestige of the regatta.

Having only been held by four nations throughout history, the America's Cup is one of the most prestigious in the world, with teams made up of Olympians and participation costing in the hundreds of millions. The competition is only made all the fiercer by the fact that the winner ('the Defender') gets to dictate the rules for the next Cup, too – something that is entirely unique to this day.

As for the AC75 yachts used to race, they're nothing short of a triumph of engineering, design and innovation, moving through the water at breakneck speed, with impossible-looking agility and the ability to foil above it, too. I had imagined sailing to be something of a leisurely endeavour, but seeing these boats whiz by at more than 100km per hour, narrowly missing one another and practically flying above the sea in high winds, I realised how extreme a sport this truly is.

I even experienced a (far lesser) version of it myself as I sat – or rather, was tossed around – mildly terrified, through a VR simulation of a race. Suffice it to say, this gave me a newfound appreciation of the incredible sportsmanship and skill involved.

I felt incredibly lucky – and after my crash-course in the event's history, like a long-time fan – as I watched New Zealand cross the finish line to rapturous applause, becoming the first continuous team to win the America's Cup three times in a row. I was even more fortunate to be seated second-row – directly behind the Prince of Monaco and LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, no less – as the winning team was presented with the spectacular trophy, plucked straight from its Louis Vuitton trunk and handed over by Mr Arnault himself.

'This year's America's Cup gives an example of ambition, innovation and excellence, and we share [these] same values which have driven our partnership since 1983, for more than 40 years,' explained Arnault during his speech. 'The America's Cup is more than a race. It's a symbol of human ingenuity, teamwork and an inspiration for future sailors. Louis Vuitton remains committed to this magnificent sport and we look forward to many more years of competition and unforgettable moments like today.'

As the confetti and champagne sprays rained down to close the ceremony, I knew one thing for certain: wherever the Louis Vuitton America's Cup goes next, I'll be right there with it.



