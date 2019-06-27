What it’s really like to be a racing driver

From Harper's BAZAAR

In a nutshell, my job involves… working with partners and sponsors, training to keep myself physically and mentally fit, and the most exhilarating part: racing. This year, I’m taking part in W Series, the world’s first ever all-female racing series. It’s fully funded, which means I don’t need to find sponsors and can focus on what I love most –driving.

When I was a child, I wanted to be… the next female Formula 1 driver. When I watched the F1 with my dad, I didn’t see any female drivers and the last woman we had was Leila Lombardi 43 years ago. It’s still my dream, and this year I’m one step closer to realising it.

I got into this industry by… watching my father race in Monaco. I was only seven years old and at the time my hobbies were ballet and tap dancing. I asked my dad if I could race too; for my eighth birthday, he bought me a kart and I haven’t looked back since.

I love what I do because… I get to work with so many incredible people. I’m always wanting to learn and better myself as a racing driver, and thanks to my amazing coach and team, I’m in a great position to succeed.

The best part of my day is… winning races. My team and I work so hard to achieve results, so when we are at a race weekend and I get onto the podium it’s the best and most rewarding feeling for all of us. I love the team spirit that goes with it.

The hardest part of my day is… when I, or one of the team, make an error that sets us back. However, I believe failure is the key to success; each mistake teaches us something and we always learn from these lessons and come back stronger.

The aspect of my job that always surprises people is… how fit you have to be. Some people look at the sport and think all you have to do is arrive and drive, but that’s far from the case. Formula 3 cars require a lot of upper-body strength, as they don’t have power steering, so I’m in the gym training on most days. It’s not just physical fitness that’s important, it’s mental fitness too. During a race, you have to be fully focused because the minute you lose concentration, mistakes happen.

The three skills that help me succeed are… positivity, an eagerness to learn and improve, and good communications skills, both with my team and the media.

The biggest change in my industry at the moment is… Formula E. Electric cars are still very new but more and more car manufacturers are starting to develop and build them, which is significant for the motorsport world.

My role model is… my father. From the moment I sat in my first kart aged eight, he has pushed me to succeed. His motivation is contagious and he never gives up. I will always look up to him, taking inspiration from his determination and drive.

The one thing I wish I’d known when I started out is… how important it is to believe in your own ability: you are better than you think, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Anyone wanting to do my job should… get into karting. It’s the perfect place to start if you want to become a racing driver. It teaches you the craft and is how most of us get into the sport at a young age.

In 10 years’ time, I’d like to be… a professional racing driver.

