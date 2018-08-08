What it’s really like to… be a sports presenter

From Harper's BAZAAR

In a nutshell, my job involves… calling the action but also trying to get the best insight out of my guests as a presenter. As a pundit, it’s important to tell the viewer something they might not know, be unbiased and not sit on the fence.

When I was a child I wanted to be… a backing dancer on Top of the Pops! I realised my dream of playing for England when I first met Claire Taylor and then Charlotte Edwards at the age of 11. I didn’t even know there was an England Women’s team until then.

I got into this industry by… playing cricket for England – my first venture into television was when I covered the Women’s World T20 in 2010 for Sky Sports.

I love what I do because… I get to travel the world and remain in cricket in some capacity. I would have been watching these games anyway so it’s incredible to be able work on them, especially in the company of such cricket legends.

The best part of my day is…when I talk about a particular plan or tactic and it comes off.

The hardest part of my day is… getting ready – the preparation can be a bit monotonous.

The aspect of my job that always surprises people is… how often things go wrong on live TV – the real art lies in dealing with those situations well. The best coverage is when you don’t notice.

The three skills that help me succeed are… first, staying calm when in ‘work mode’: this allows me to be in control and deal with different situations that are thrown at me live on air. Second, communication: this is important both in helping guests feel at ease and in enabling me to work with production staff to make sure everyone is on the same page. Finally, resilience: commentary can be subjective for the viewer and in the days of social media everyone is entitled to an opinion. A level of negativity around women working in men’s sport is still present in the UK, but I keep reminding myself that I’m there to do a job and add a different perspective. It goes without saying that I try to do everything to the best of my ability.

The biggest change in my industry at the moment is… the fact that an increasing number of female commentators are getting opportunities, which is brilliant to see. I can definitely envisage a time when this will be completely normalised.

My role model is… not one individual but many of the presenters and pundits whom I respect and am inspired by. There are quite a few I could mention.

The one thing I wish I’d known when I started out is… more about the history of the women’s and men’s game. It’s something I have definitely made up for but as a player it would have been helpful to have had this knowledge. The England and Wales Cricket Board is doing great things to link past England players with current ones and we had an England players’ dinner last year so we could meet some of the older generation.

Anyone wanting to do my job should begin by… spending a bit of time with the production team and in the trucks to understand how it all works. Reporting pieces to camera is another great way to start. You can do this directly to camera yourself or grab a friend to talk about a particular topic. It’s also worth doing a broadcast course, whether on commentary, presenting, punditry or reporting. These are all diverse skills and it’s good to know what differentiates them.

In 10 years’ time, I’d like to be… the best I can at whatever I am trying to do.

