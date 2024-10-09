Prime Day deals worth the splurge: Record lows on Apple, Roomba and Dyson, plus 15 more big-ticket must buys

Prime Day's your chance to snag the expensive items you've been eyeing from Apple, Dyson, Bose and more, for less.

Here on Day Two of October Prime Day, the deals keep piling up — including an iPad, a Dyson vacuum and a MacBook at the lowest prices we've ever seen.

That's what makes Prime Day the ideal time to purchase those big-ticket items that have been waiting patiently on your wishlist. From laptops and kitchen appliances to tech gadgets and beauty must-haves, behold some of the largest discounts we've seen all year — they even rival Black Friday prices.

Keep scrolling to shop 17 can't-miss deals on usually pricey items. Don't wait to shop — prices go up at midnight.

Amazon Ninja Blender with Pitcher and Smoothie Cup $120 $200 Save $80 Want to mix it up in the kitchen? Ninja's No. 1 best-selling blender is 40% off for Prime Day, bringing its price down to $120. While this blender has been on sale for $120 for most of the month, we have a feeling this price won't last — it hasn't been this affordable since last year. This beast is such a big deal because it does it all. It comes with a crushing pitcher that whips up frozen drinks fast, as well as a food processor bowl that can make up to 2 lbs of dough in 30 seconds. Plus, it comes with a to-go cup so you can make your favorite smoothie or juice in the travel-friendly container and take it with you (yes, it comes with a lid). However, the best part may be the fact that the blades, cups and lids are all dishwasher-safe. "We had an old blender that was just about to go, so we did some research and saw this set for a great price. It was the first Ninja product we bought, and now we have added a few more products since. I use the individual blender cups to make my kids smoothies weekly. And the food processor is great for dinners. I like to puree veggies and sneak them into dinners and the kids have no idea... Definitely worth the money. But be careful, the blades are super sharp," wrote one satisfied reviewer. $120 at Amazon

Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $170 $249 Save $79 Pro tip: Prime Day is the prime time to buy an Apple Watch. Alright, all puns aside, the Apple Watch SE is more than 30% off right now making it a serious deal. This swim-proof smartwatch gives you access to your favorite apps right at your fingertips. You can take calls, answer texts, track your workouts, see how you slept and call for help if you need it with the Emergency SOS. It's also super customizable since you can change the watch face and swap out your band as much as you like. If you're willing to pay a few extra bucks, you can also bring home the Apple Watch SE with two years of AppleCare+, which covers accidental damage, for some added peace of mind. $170 at Amazon

Amazon Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long $500 $599 Save $99 Dyson's internet-famous hair styling tools rarely go on sale, so when the brand's popular Airwrap is $100 off, we take notice. The versatile hair styling tool can dry, straighten and curl your hair, and it comes with six attachments to get the job done. While there is a learning curve, Yahoo Deals Editor Britt Ross agrees that the Airwrap earns its high price point once you get the hang of it. Plus, it comes with a filter cleaning brush and a storage case, in addition to the main body and interchangeable attachments. Dyson also offers a ton of tips and tricks to help speed up your styling know-how on its website and app — making you a coiffing pro in no time. One five-star fan shared, "If you have the patience to really understand the device, it is amazing and the best blow dryer I have ever used. I have used two different Revlons and Drybar. They do not compare once you unlock the code." $500 at Amazon

Bose Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones $199 $349 Save $150 There is no shortage of over-ear headphones on the market, but Bose's QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones remain a favorite. And it's particularly worth noting that we haven't seen these headphones dip this low in price in more than a year. These headphones have quite the resume: They feature full noise cancellation capabilities, 24 hours of battery life from a single charge and plush earcups to keep you comfortable. One pleased reviewer deemed these "worth the money" and went on to share: "This headset is great. As far as the noise canceling goes, it is superb. I was in the kitchen cooking and singing at the top of my lungs and I couldn't even hear myself. ... The headphones fit well and are not heavy. I wear mine approximately 8 hours a day while at work, and have only had the battery go down to 70%. ... I upgraded to these from the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. While those were amazing as well, these go far beyond those." $199 at Amazon

Amazon Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock $144 $170 Save $26 The Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock is here to make waking up more enjoyable (a hefty claim, we know!). And it's currently marked down to the most affordable price it's been all year. This gadget is a clock, sound machine and smart light that supports natural circadian rhythms and can help wake you up with a gentle sunrise-inspired light. It even earned a coveted spot on our list of the best sunrise alarm clocks on the market. One very pleased customer shared: "After hearing my coworker rave about her Hatch for months, I finally decided to give it a try—and I'm so glad I did! The meditation options are wonderful and help me fall asleep fast, which has been a game-changer for my bedtime routine. Waking up to the gradually brightening sunrise feature is such a pleasant experience; I no longer dread waking up in the morning." $144 at Amazon

KitchenAid KitchenAid Value Bundle Artisan 5 Quart Stand Mixer $319 $480 Save $161 If you've always dreamed of having a KitchenAid Stand Mixer sitting on your kitchen counter, now's your shot. KitchenAid's iconic appliance is 34% off, which brings it to its lowest price since mid-summer. This stand mixer has 10 speeds and comes with a flex edge beater and a five-quart mixing bowl, which can handle cookie dough, cake batter, bread mix and so much more. Plus, this aqua shade will be such a pretty pop of color in any kitchen. One supremely satisfied shopper explained: "I have wanted a Kitchen Aid mixer for at least 30 years and have always put it off because I couldn't justify the price. Now that I finally broke down and bought one, I see why they are so expensive. I was shocked at how quickly it creamed butter and sugar with no effort whatsoever... If you are taken aback by the price, please remember that you get what you pay for and this is a machine well worth the cost." Agree! Even better if that cost is $140 off. $319 at Amazon

Amazon Aura Carver 10.1" WiFi Digital Picture Frame $141 $179 Save $38 A digital picture frame is ideal for those who have a ton of photos, but don't want every wall in their home to turn into a gallery wall. With one of these stylish gadgets, you get to see your favorite images on a loop. Aura's digital frames have received rave reviews from Yahoo editors, including Tech Editor Rick Broida, and the top-rated Carver frame is on sale for Prime Day. In fact, it hasn't been priced this low in over a year. Not only can you load it up with photos via an easy-to-use app, but this frame also boasts free, unlimited storage, an interactive touch bar and a built-in speaker for videos. Pro tip: Aura's Carver frame makes for an excellent holiday gift. One fan explained, "I have gotten this for both my grandmother and now my mother. They love it, and the app is easy to use. The app makes this the best as your family and friends can add photos wherever they have the internet. My cousins can add pictures and short videos (under 30 seconds) of their kids to my grandmother's frame from a few states over." $141 at Amazon

Amazon Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $95 $170 Save $75 Wake up and smell the discounts! At 44% off, we haven't seen the Keurig K-Supreme for cheaper than $95 since last December. This single-serve coffee maker can brew up to four different brew sizes, ranging from 6-ounces to 12-ounces, making it ideal for smaller households and apartment living. With this petite appliance, your (hot or iced) coffee can be ready in minutes and it couldn't be easier to use — just ask any of the 16,000 five-star reviewers. "We finally replaced our older model Keurig and I have been impressed with this one since we took it out of the box, great features, fast heating, great sleep mode and doesn't need to be 'on' all the time to instantly fire up a cup of coffee. The water container is large enough to avoid constant refill trips, and the bottom tray is removable to fit those larger travel mugs," wrote a five-star fan. $95 at Amazon

Amazon Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $330 $430 Save $100 While Dyson's mega-popular Airwrap hair styler is discounted by $100 for Prime Day, you don't want to forget about Dyson's Supersonic Hair Dryer — it's also $100 off! We haven't seen the price dip this low in more than a year. This hair dryer is designed to dry your hair faster than a standard hair dryer, thanks to its high-pressure jet of air. It also regulates its own temperature to protect your hair from heat damage. It features four heat settings, three speed settings and it comes with several magnetic attachments to help you achieve your desired 'do. One happy shopper shared, "I love all the things about this dryer! The drying time - and all the options you get for heat and power - are perfect. I have super short hair and hesitated for a couple of years before I decided to purchase it because I thought, with my hair length, it wouldn't be worth the money. Not true! Not only can I be done with my hair in about 4 minutes, from start to finish, but the texture and shine it gives my hair makes me feel like I just left the salon." $330 at Amazon

Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop $749 $999 Save $250 | Lowest price ever How about a featherlight laptop for its lowest price ever? This slim MacBook weighs just under three pounds, has a 13.6-inch display and has 18 hours of battery life — so while it's lightweight and well-priced, it's packed with enough power to host a marathon movie night. MacBook's are known for their user-friendly design, and this Air is no different. Plus, it'll work seamlessly with your other Apple devices. With a standard retail price of $999, this $250 savings is not only stellar — it's the lowest price we've seen on this model... ever! "I absolutely love this device. The weight and overall thinness of it make it super portable. The color is great, and the overall quality of the device is excellent in my opinion. I have other Apple products so it works seamlessly with them, almost like magic," shared a five-star reviewer. Save $250 | Lowest price ever $749 at Amazon

Amazon Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum $300 $470 Save $170 | Lowest price ever Dyson's vacuums are notoriously expensive, but you can score the brand's V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum now while it's 170 off — that's a record low! Weighing in at just over five and a half pounds, this lightweight vacuum has more than 40 minutes of cordless cleaning oomph and two modes to choose from. Use it to suck up crumbs, dust, dirt, hair and more all over your house with the four included attachments. One five-star reviewer wrote, "Ok, vacuuming was never supposed to be fun, but this is easily the most enjoyable vacuum I've ever used... We have two big dogs and the Dyson V8 helps us keep the hair under control. We like this vacuum so much that we bought a second one for our mountain cabin. The ease of simply reaching for the vacuum and turning it on without plugging it in or having to manage a long cord is a game changer. The vacuum gets used on a daily basis and is holding up very well. No performance loss in suction or battery life after 18 months." Save $170 | Lowest price ever $300 at Amazon

Amazon Carote 21pcs Pots and Pans Set Nonstick Cookware $150 $230 Save $80 With plenty of holiday feasts around the corner, now is a great time to upgrade your cookware situation. Chefs of all skill levels will appreciate this Carote set that comes with 21 pieces and is currently 31% off. While this cookware set regularly goes on sale for $159, it hasn't dropped below that price all year, so it likely won't get better than this. This non-stick set comes with lids for its casseroles, saucepans and saute pans, plus it includes three silicone utensils and four pan protectors. And it can be used on gas, induction, electric and ceramic stoves. One happy customer shared, "I was looking for a modern, lighter weight, easy to clean, non-stick set of pots and pans. I found these on sale and took a chance. Hands down my favorite pots and pans I have ever owned. They are beautifully made, the handles and knobs are smooth and crafted very well. The size of the pans is perfect. After working in professional kitchens for 20+ years, it is nice to have something that feels luxurious versus stainless steel/metal." $150 at Amazon

Amazon Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner $82 $124 Save $42 Every home could use one of Bissell's beloved Little Green cleaners. Made to expertly clean carpet and upholstery, this mean, green cleaning machine is tough on dirt, but gentle on your fabrics. Even Yahoo Home Editor Kristin Granero, who put it to the test on her area rug, was pleasantly surprised with the results. The Little Green is currently 34% off, which is the lowest price we've seen since mid-summer, so now's a solid time to buy. Plus, this gadget is a No. 1 bestseller and has over 65,000 five-star ratings to back it up. In fact, one shopper shared, "I bought this carpet cleaner specifically for my stairs and for the price of this tough little thing, it didn’t disappoint. I have children and a dog that constantly ruins my carpet. I needed to invest in something that wouldn’t necessarily break the bank but do the job well and this was it!" $82 at Amazon

iRobot iRobot Roomba Combo i3+ Robot Vacuum $330 $465 Save $135 | Lowest price ever iRobot's No. 1 bestselling robot vacuum is almost $70 off, so if you've been thinking about buying one for your house, today's your day. This self-emptying robot vacuum works on various floor types and can convert to a mop for both wet and dry cleaning. It recharges when it needs to, has reactive sensors to avoid getting stuck and is tough on pet hair — it's a win-win-win. One customer deemed this vacuum "worth every penny" and went on to share: "I was a bit skeptical of this, mainly because of the high price tag, but after four months of use I still LOVE this! I have a German Shepherd in the house who sheds her entire coat about 27 times a year, I feel like. Before Roomba we'd have to vacuum EVERY day to keep up or have little dust bunnies floating around. I run our Roomba every day while we're at work and come home to a cleanly swept house ready for our 8-month-old crawler, who loves putting anything and everything in his mouth he can find." Save $135 | Lowest price ever $330 at Amazon

