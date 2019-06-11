Record-breaking $65 million Lotto Max draw

Lottery lovers could be a record-breaking winner after Tuesday night’s draw.

The Lotto Max jackpot has jumped to a never before seen $65 million, with 10 additional and separate Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.

“This Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot is the biggest-ever offered in Canada!” Randy Weyersberg, OLG vice president of brand and marketing said in a statement. “With a $65 million jackpot up for grabs, Lotto Max players can really dream BIG!”

It’s record-breaking season! So get MAXIMIZING your dreams, because Tuesday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot is a RECORD-BREAKING $65 Million + an est. 10 MAXMILLIONS! Are you in?#DREAMTOTHEMAX pic.twitter.com/IhNYJ1B9dX — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) June 9, 2019

Previously, the largest jackpot offered in Canada was through Lotto 6/49 and was worth $64 million. It was won by a single winning ticket sold in Mississauga in 2015.

OLG kicked off its additional Tuesday draw last month, which has the potential to reach $70 million.

Since Lotto Max made its debut in September 2009, Ontario players have won over $4.8 billion, including 63 jackpot wins and 558 Maxmillions prizes.

Players can purchase tickets at authorized OLG retailers or buy online at PlayOLG.ca until 10:30 p.m.this evening.