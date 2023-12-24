Red lipsticks: 10 of the best

Photograph: Getty Images

Social butterflies, this week’s column might not speak to you (come back next week). For anyone else, read on. If you are anything like me, by today, Christmas Eve, you will be slightly fatigued and looking forward to the light at the end of tomorrow’s tunnel where your hosting and cooking skills will no longer be in the spotlight. You sort of, somewhat deludedly, console yourself that in the days between Christmas and New Year you will totally veg out on the sofa, do absolutely nothing, eat leftovers, be very antisocial and essentially legitimise the joys of laziness. The reality, however, is far removed from that. What really tends to happen is that everyone – including people you haven’t seen in 200 years – suddenly wants to meet up, to see you, to hang out… Because, of course, what else are you doing with your time? So come January, you feel more tired than you did at the back end of the previous year. For that in-between slot, where you have no choice but to be convivial – though equally cannot be arsed to get dressed up and put on a full face of slap – a fancy red lipstick will make you look like you’ve made an effort. I cannot promise that you’ll feel more social, but at the very least you will look much less exhausted.

1. Tom Ford Lip Colour in Scarlet Rouge £48, johnlewis.com

2. Hermès Rouge Hermès Matte Lipstick £62, hermes.com

3. MAC Lipstick in Ruby Woo £22, maccosmetics.co.uk

4. Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid in 999 Forever Dior £37, dior.com

5. Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick in Roaring Red from £32, guerlain.com

6. Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick in American Doll £21, beautybay.com

7. Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Colour in Velvet Ribbon £27, lisaeldridge.com

8. Prada Hyper Matte Lipstick in Fuoco £37, selfridges.com

9. Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Love Bite £27, charlottetilbury.com

10. Hourglass Confessions Lipstick in Red O £35, spacenk.com

Follow Funmi on X @FunmiFetto