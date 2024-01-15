Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe are mother-daughter matching goals

Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

From co-ordinating couples to mummy-and-me matching, twinning is most certainly winning in certain circles of Hollywood. It's the ultimate way of showing closeness and loyalty – in fashion terms, at least – not to mention it's also just VERY cute. In the past few months alone, we've seen Taylor Swift and Blake Lively cement their BFF status in matching party outfits, Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson prove they are very much on the same page in co-ordinating denim and green parkas, while Heidi and Leni Klum have even taken to twinning in their lingerie...

But we have to say, the duo we are most envious of RN is Reese Witherspoon and her 24-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe. Not only are they the literal spitting image of one another – those blonde locks! that smile! jel – but they are also taking mother-daughter date nights to a whole new level, as they attended the star-studded Critics Choice Awards together last night.

Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

And ofc, they had to hit the red carpet in matching looks for the occasion... Both Reese and Ava stunned in strapless black gowns to be each others' dates for the glitzy event in Santa Monica. Reese, who was nominated as Best Actress for The Morning Show, wore a maxi design by Celine featuring an XXL bow detail and high leg slit, while her daughter Ava opted for a pearl and floral sequin embroidered mini-dress by Monique Lhuillier. Both wore black heels by Christian Louboutin, and Ava also gave a nod to her mother's dress designer by repping a Celine clutch of her own. Even their smokey eye and nude lip make-up looks were the same!



As Reese put it herself in her Instagram post, it was the ultimate "Mother daughter date night 💕💫". Iconic!

You Might Also Like