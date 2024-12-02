Remarkable Footage Shows Seal Giving Birth At U.K.'s Largest Colony. Remarkable footage captured by a solar-powered wildlife camera shows the moment a grey seal pup was born. The event happened at Blakeney Point in Norfolk, the site of the UK’s largest grey seal colony, on Tuesday 26 November 2024. The black and grey patterned cow can be seen giving birth to the pup, before turning to look at the new arrival, as the pup makes its first movements in its new surroundings. The newborn pup will suckle several times a day and, all being well, it will gain weight quickly thanks to the high fat content of seal milk. At approximately 3-weeks-old, the cows leave the pups to fend for themselves - and they will quickly learn to catch fish and crustaceans.