Remedies for uneven skin tone: 10 of the best

In summer, skincare conversation centres heavily on SPF, suncreams and getting a glow. But for a lot of people susceptible to hyperpigmentation, this issue – essentially inconsistencies of skin tone – is the biggie. Hyper- pigmentation mainly shows up in the following categories: unevenness, sometimes hereditary and sometimes a result of melasma, a condition often triggered by hormones during pregnancy; sun spots caused by overexposure to the sun; and inflammation – acne, burns, wounds – that has healed but left scars.

So how to treat? Laser treatments vary in efficacy and can be very expensive, so do your homework first. In the meantime, I’d recommend incorporating vitamin C, AHAs and retinol into your routine, but always use a decent SPF. Eucerin and UltraSun are worth a try. There are also serums that deliver impressive results: Murad’s Dark Spot Correcting Serum remains one of the best. Byoma is brilliantly priced, but if your hyperpigmentation is really stubborn, try MZ Skin by Dr Maryam Zamani. She is one of the industry’s most lauded skin doctors so her prices reflect this.

The purpose of these products is to restore evenness. None are skin-damaging “bleaching” creams and they don’t include hydroquinone – of which, unless doctor-prescribed, my advice is always steer clear.

1. La Roche-Posay Mela B3 Serum £48, lookfantastic.com

2. Bioderma Pigmentbio C-Concentrate £29, sephora.com

3. Naturium Vitamin C Super Serum Plus £27, spacenk.com

4. Byoma Brightening Serum £12.99, boots.com

5. MZ Skin Brighten & Perfect 10% Vitamin C Serum £250, mzskin.com

6. Emma Lewisham Skin Reset Face Serum £85, libertylondon.com

7. Allies of Skin Mandelic Pigmentation Corrector Night Serum £98, uk.allies.shop

8. Farmacy Honey Glow 17% Resurfacing Acid Serum £56, cultbeauty.co.uk

9. 4.5.6 Skin Max Glow-Getter £55, 456skin.com

10. Murad Dark Environmental Shield £85, murad.co.uk

