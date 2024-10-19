Remember when South Florida looked like this? See the streets, clubs, hotels, stores

South Florida sure has changed through the years.

Your grandparents wouldn’t recognize the place. And maybe not even a friend who’s been away for a decade or two.

The Miami skyline continues to sprout. Old landmarks have disappeared.

Let’s take a tour through earlier times.

Do you remember the way it looked then?

Downtown Miami

Downtown Miami shoppers on East Flagler Street and Second Avenue in 1981.

Department stores. Shoe shops. Pedestrians clutching shopping bags. Downtown, specifically Flagler Street, was once the main street of commerce in Miami. Take a look

Brickell

Traffic on the Brickell Bridge in 1967.

See those fancy towers? Private estates and office buildings from the 1950s and ‘60s used to be there. In the 1980s, the skyline changed even more with the construction of signature buildings seen on the TV show “Miami Vice.” Take a look

Hollywood

Hollywood Young Circle from the air in 1986.

The Greyhound bus station is long gone. So are the movie theaters, some beloved restaurants and stores, a landmark hotel, although a new residential building features a replica facade. Take a look

Fort Lauderdale

Shops and traffic on Las Olas Boulevard in 1989.

The Las Olas area of the city had different businesses and restaurants. Take a look

Hialeah

Palm Springs Shopping Center in Hialeah in 1965.

As Miami and Miami Beach blossomed in the 1920s into “America’s winter playground,” Hialeah grew up as the working person’s town. Take a look

Miami Lakes

Miami Lakes’ Town Center in 1985.

The farms were replaced with homes and shopping, and lured Don Shula and several Miami Dolphins players. Take a look

North Beach

Deauville Hotel in 1963.

The three movie theaters are gone. A famous deli where Larry King broadcast from a booth is gone. Even the hotel where the Beatles made their American debut is gone. North Beach surged in popularity after World War II. Apartment buildings, houses and a golf course popped up in the `1940s and ‘50s. Take a look

South Beach

In 1982, the Concord Cafeteria in South Beach.

What was South Beach like in the 1980s, after the heydey of the 1940s and ‘50s but before the renaissance in the 1990s? Take a look

Aventura

Aventura from a rooftop, looking down on Country Club Drive in 1994.

The Northeast Miami-Dade area began as a quiet condo community in the 1970s, filled with mostly retired people. The most exciting thing in town back then was a strip shopping center anchored by Publix. Take a look

Kendall

Kendall Mall as seen from Kendall Drive in 1989.

When it opened on Oct. 1, 1962, on Kendall Drive off U.S. 1, Dadeland was dubbed ‘Deadland’ because North Kendall Drive was called called the road to nowhere. Built as an open-air strip center, Dadeland started with 62 merchants, including Burdines as its only anchor. Take a look

Key West

The Kress building on Duval Street in Key West in 1993.

Duval Street once looked like your typical downtown street, with hardware, clothing and shoe stores. Then tourism became the economy’s bedrock and the street changed from those quieter times. Take a look

Nightclubs

At 5th Street nightclub in Miami Beach in 1991, Waggy Tee, aka “Chinese Selecta,” spins the music.

Miami likes to party. For decades, nightspots have stretched across South Florida, offering entertainment, dancing, music and drinks. Take a look

Sports stadiums

View of the inside of the Orange Bowl stadium on July 14, 1988.

We have seen sports stadiums and arenas come and go in South Florida. Take a look

Airport

Tourists arrive at Miami International Airport.

Some people call Miami International Airport a city. And other things, too. But it wasn’t always a maze of concourses and parking garages. Take a look

Hotels

Americana Hotel as seen from the Atlantic.

The Americana. The Dupont Plaza. The Everglades. These are some of the grand hotels that helped put Miami on the map. Take a look

Malls

East end of Dadeland Mall in 1980.

Some malls and stores are gone, except in our memories. Others have been renovated and expanded. What did those South Florida malls look like in the early days? Take a look

Grocery stores

Cashiers at a South Florida Publix in 1959.

What did Publix look like in the days before Pub Subs and BOGOS? Take a look