You Can Rent Princess Margaret's Island Getaway in the Caribbean, But It Comes with a Royal Price Tag

The younger sister of Queen Elizabeth once called Mustique "the only place I can relax"

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Princess Margaret in 1984

Princess Margaret once called the island of Mustique "the only place I can relax," and now anyone can relax there — albeit for a hefty price.

The public is able to rent Les Jolies Eaux, the five-bedroom property that sits on the southernmost tip of the private Caribbean island and served as an escape for Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister. The price per week ranges from $33,000 to $47,000 depending on the time of year, according to the rental website.

Inside Les Jolies Eaux (which PEOPLE previously reported translates to “the beautiful waters”), “guests arrive through a courtyard and into the glorious Great Room with a view of the pool and the gardens giving way to the Caribbean Sea beyond,” according to the rental website. The front of the house leads to the extensive lawns running down to a hidden beach, and the home still boasts many of the same features Princess Margaret once enjoyed, including a dining pavilion beside the pool which is “open on all four sides, allowing the gentle breeze to keep guests cool as they unwind and soak up the ever-changing views and sense of history surrounding them."

The villa's team includes a butler, a chef, a gardener and two housekeepers.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret during a visit to Mustique in 1977

The royal getaway was little-known worldwide until photographs of Princess Margaret and her paramour Roddy Llewellyn were published in News of the World in 1976.

Margaret was gifted a 10-acre plot of land on the island by then-owner Colin Tennant as a wedding gift when she married Antony Armstrong-Jones in 1960. (That marriage dissolved in 1978 in the wake of the Llewellyn scandal.)

Princess Margaret’s adventures in Mustique, including parties and were woven into the storylines of Netflix’s The Crown. The show's final season depicted the royal suffering a stroke during a 1998 visit to the island.

Five years before Margaret died in 2002, the mansion was passed on to her son, David, according to Hello!, and David sold the property after her death to American businessman Jim Murray.

Shutterstock Princess Margaret's villa in Mustique

Mustique has remained a favorite vacation spot for the British royal family, including Kate Middleton and Prince William. PEOPLE previously reported that the couple first visited the island together as boyfriend and girlfriend in 2008 and have since spent many family vacations there, including two babymoons!

Martin Katz, a celebrity jeweler who designed Kim Kardashian’s wedding-day earrings, met the future Prince and Princess of Wales while vacationing in Mustique with his wife in 2008.

“I was standing at the [hotel] bar ordering one of the fancy drinks, and Kate actually came up to the bar and was quite pleasant and chatty. She couldn’t be more friendly and more open,” Katz previously told PEOPLE.

