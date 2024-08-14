The Repair Shop's Julyan Wallis's private life: from glamorous wife of 12 years to his famous clients

Julyan Wallis is The Repair Shop's resident luthier and has been wowing viewers with his impressive restoration skills since making his debut on the show back in 2020.

But what does Julyan get up to when he's not working hard at the West Sussex-based barn? Find out all you need to know about the TV star, from his job away from the show to his family life.

Julyan's career as a luthier and how he was hired on The Repair Shop

Julyan's love of guitars began when he was just 12 years old. As soon as he began playing, the expert "immersed himself" in the instrument. "I used to take it apart pretty much as soon as I started, I wanted to know what made them tick," he told the BBC. "My friends used to get me to re-string their guitars."

After leaving school, Julyan, who hails from Cornwall, started working on a building site with his dad but soon realised that his passions lay elsewhere. "I wanted to be inside, and I wanted to be doing something with guitars," he said.

Julyan Wallis is the barn's resident luthier (Ricochet/BBC)

So, how did Julyan end up on The Repair Shop?

"I got a call out of the blue and it was a big surprise, when I came to the barn I really enjoyed it," the expert explained.

Julyan, 55, is full of admiration for his colleagues and said the show is "all about love, memories, families and camaraderie".

Julyan with his co-stars Chris Shaw, Jay Blades, Becky Houghton, Kirsten Ramsay, Angelina Bakalarou and Richard Talman (@cabin.girl/Instagram)

"That's what we're all about as a team, whether we're in front or behind the camera - or sitting in an office," said the star. "We're a big team and we all respect each other, it's just a joy to be a part of."

Julyan's job away from the show and his famous clients

In 1992, Julyan set up his own business after receiving a grant from The Prince's Trust. Four years later, he named his Cornwall-based business 'The Guitar Doctor' – and it's been going strong ever since.

While he initially began teaching private guitar lessons from his workshop, and later, in primary schools, Julyan gradually gave this up over time to focus on his restoration skills.

Julyan set up his own business in 1992 (@julyan_wallis_guitar_repairer/Instagram)

The guitar maestro has worked for some famous faces over the years, including Tim Renwick, who is a session guitarist for Elton John, Eric Clapton, Tom Jones and Pink Floyd. He's also had Duran Duran star Stephen Tintin Duffy pass through his workshop, as well as Eric Faulkner of The Bay City Rollers.

Julyan celebrated The Guitar Doctor's 32nd anniversary back in June. Reflecting on his career in an Instagram post, the expert penned: "Just realised that yesterday was 32 years since I started the business. The aim was to have a good balance between troubleshooting/fixing fretted instruments and teaching guitar to all age groups both privately and in many schools and establishments in West Cornwall. How many out there have I taught I wonder?"

Julyan thanked his wife Bonnie for supporting him through his career (@julyan_wallis_guitar_repairer/Instagram)

He continued: "In this time I've seen over 10,000 instruments pass through the workshop(s)! It's certainly been a journey full of mostly ups and the odd down. Mahoosive thanks to every customer over those years and the constant support from my wife Bonnie who believed in and continues to support me. It's now 100 per cent repairs, with the teaching ceasing due to a certain pandemic and a certain turn of fate with you know what… [film emoji] Here's to another 32 years."

Julyan's family life

For the past 12 years, Julyan has been married to his super glamorous wife, Bonnie, who often features on his Instagram page.

Julyan has been married to Bonnie for 12 years (@julyan_wallis_guitar_repairer/Instagram)

The pair celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in June 2022 and Julyan marked the occasion with a sweet tribute to his other half. "Happy 10th Wedding Anniversary Bonnie," he began. "We've come a long way, and still some milestones to look forward to. Love you."

While it's not clear how many children the couple share, Julyan is clearly a proud dad and often shares snaps of his brood on social media, including Ellie, Iris and Finley.

Julyan is a proud dad and grandad (@julyan_wallis_guitar_repairer/Instagram)

He's also a doting grandfather to his granddaughter Rosa and grandson Albie.