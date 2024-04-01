The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares ultra-rare video of daughter - and she's so big now

Will Kirk from the Repair Shop (Shutterstock)

Will Kirk always melts our hearts when he offers a rare glimpse into his family life with his wife Polly. The Repair Shop star took to Instagram on Monday to post a cute video of their little girl riding on her scooter – and she's getting so big now.

"Scootin' to find some Easter eggs," Will captioned the cute video, which you can check out below. Clad in a fuzzy white jumper and patterned leggings, Will's little girl – whose name he has not made public – looked just like a typical toddler with her pink scooter and matching wicker basket, streamers floating in the wind as she pelted down the pavement while her parents pushed her along.

With a teddy peeking out from her basket and a sweet animal print helmet completing the look, she appeared to be having the time of her life.

Vroom vroom! Will's young daughter looked so sweet on her scooter (Instagram)

The woodworking expert often treats his social media followers to cute snapshots of his only child, whom he welcomed in July 2022.

Family moments

He recently joked his daughter was following in his footsteps, sharing a photograph of her modelling a child's toolbelt featuring a pair of fake pliers and a wooden saw, as well as her cuddly toy bunny rabbit.

Will and his wife Polly are proud parents to their young daughter (Instagram)

Will also revealed his little girl had been having a go at painting her grandma's house, sharing a sweet photo of the youngster going gung-ho with a paintbrush.

And over the festive period, the TV personality posted a photograph of his little girl gazing up at a Christmas tree, holding her first-ever stocking for Santa.

Will delivered a special thank you to his "wonderful mate" and co-star Dominic Chinea for crafting the stocking as a special present.

It seems The Repair Shop star's daughter is set to follow in his footsteps (Instagram)

The TV personality previously chatted to HELLO! about his journey into parenthood, revealing that life as a dad was treating him well.

Discussing how he juggles being away from his family while filming, he enthused: "[Parenthood is] absolutely amazing. I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up."

"I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child," he added.

Will often shares adorable photos of his daughter on Instagram (Instagram)

The Repair Shop fan favourite, who has appeared on the heirloom-fixing show since its debut in 2017, is married to qualified doctor Polly Snowdon.

In 2020, Will confirmed the pair were engaged. He said during an interview on Lorraine: "I've been putting up lots of shelves, the lovely fiancée has been keeping me very busy! We were supposed to be getting married in August and unfortunately, that didn't happen, so we're going to get married next year. Yes, I've been kept busy!"

The couple tied the knot in August 2021 at a beautiful socially distanced ceremony held at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester, which he branded "the best day of his life".