Rescue Helps Abandoned Pup Likely Used as 'Bait' in Dog Fights Heal from 'Head to Toe' Injuries (Exclusive)

Trooper the dog is now recovering at Sunshine Animal Rescue in Miami, where he is receiving lots of love

Sunshine Animal Rescue Trooper the dog during his 0ct. 19 rescue by Sunshine Animal Rescue

Trooper the dog earned his name.

On Oct. 19, rescuers from Sunshine Animal Rescue in Miami found the canine abandoned in a rock pit. The Florida nonprofit regularly checks the rock pit where it discovered Trooper for discarded animals because it is "unfortunately a very, very common area for dumped pets," Lauren Dawson, the founder and president of Sunshine Animal Rescue, tells PEOPLE, adding that the organization pulled over half a dozen abandoned pets from the pit in October alone.

Trooper was ready to go when help arrived. A TikTok video with over 10 million views shared by Sunshine Animal Rescue on Oct. 20 shows the dog eagerly running up to his rescuers' car.



"Trooper immediately wagged when he realized we were talking to him. He eagerly came right up to the car. He was so ready to get out of there. He was very hungry, but he was so delighted to get some attention," Dawson recalls of picking up the pup.

Once rescuers got the chance to see the abandoned black dog up close, their "hearts shattered" at the extent of the canine's injuries.

"When we got closer, we realized how wounded he was from head to toe, front to back. He had scars and wounds everywhere. Some were more healed than others. He was very wounded," Dawson says.

Related: 8 Puppies Rescued After Found Under a Burning Car in California: They'll 'Go on to Live Healthy and Happy Lives'

All of those wounds appeared to be bite wounds, leading Trooper's rescuers to the grim realization that Trooper was likely used as a "bait dog" in dog fights before someone dumped him in the rock pit.

"Trooper was wounded with bite wounds all over his body. We held off on labeling him anything until our vet confirmed that Trooper had definitely been fighting," Dawson shares. According to the founder, a bait dog trains other canines for illegal dog fighting rings.

Sunshine Animal Rescue Trooper the dog greeting his rescuers

"Typically, smaller and more submissive dogs are used for bait, and Trooper is definitely a submissive sweetheart. Bait dogs are exposed to the fighting dogs in attempts to build aggression/taunt the dogs used in fights. Bait dogs are often hurt badly," she adds.

After finding and greeting Trooper, Sunshine Animal Rescue brought the dog to Town and Country Animal Hospital for a thorough exam. The visit revealed that, along with his wounds, Trooper also had leptospirosis heartworms, roundworms, tapeworms, hookworms, and whipworms and was "very anemic."

Related: One-Eyed Rescue Dog Waiting 4 Years for a Family Hopes to Get an Adopter as an Early Christmas Gift

He was placed into isolation at the animal hospital since leptospirosis is a zoonotic disease contagious to dogs, cats, and humans. Trooper receives medical treatment, nutritious food, and attention daily in his private kennel. As soon as he is clear of any contagious diseases, he will move into a foster home, where he can continue his recovery and prepare for adoption.

Sunshine Animal Rescue Trooper the dog

Sunshine Animal Rescue is eager to get Trooper into a home so he can enjoy comfort and love and so the nonprofit can learn more about the pup and what adopter would suit him best.

"He will not be cleared for adoption until he is healthy. Right now, we know that Trooper is a sweet soul and a huge cuddle bug. We assume he has never lived in a house, and home life will be a large transition for him," Dawson says.

For animal lovers who want to help Trooper right now, Dawson suggests donating to dog's mounting medical bills or sharing his story with others to raise awareness about the effects of dog fighting and animal abandonment.

Sunshine Animal Rescue Trooper the dog recovering at a Miami-area animal hospital

"Spreading his story to educate people is a really great way to help Trooper and even help other animals that may potentially end up in his position," Dawson says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Animal fighting is unfortunately alive and thriving. Know the signs and call if you are suspicious. Secondly, if you are considering rehoming a pet, please go through a reputable rescue. If you can't, please vet your adopter thoroughly. The consequences can be dire, and often your pet faces those consequences," she adds.

For updates on Trooper and Sunshine Animal Rescue's work, visit the nonprofit on TikTok and Instagram.

