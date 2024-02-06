Research reveals 1 out of 3 Americans thinks aliens live among us

One in three Americans thinks aliens are living among us in disguise - and many suspect their boss, according to a new survey. Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Wealth of Geeks.com, the research of 1,000 Americans saw 37 percent say they feel aliens may already be present here on Earth. From sightings of 10-foot tall ‘aliens’ in Brazil to the recently refuted ‘extraterrestrial’ corpses found in Peru or the tourist board of Kentucky beaming messages to space to invite aliens to visit- the interest and debate around alien existence continues to fascinate. However, many remain unconvinced. Forty-one percent of those polled disagree with the notion that extraterrestrial life may be walking and talking among us, with the remainder unsure (22%).