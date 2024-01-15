Research reveals what your favorite literary genre says about you

People who like to read action/adventure books are the most generous tippers, according to new research. Conducted by OnePoll for Apple Vacations, the survey of 2,000 Americans who read frequently looked at the personality differences between lovers of different genres and found that adventure readers are the likeliest to tip over 20%. Unsurprisingly, romance readers “always” or “often” daydream the most (37%), but are also the likeliest to say they worry often (52%). Those who enjoy reading biographies, on the other hand, are the least likely to have worries regularly (49%). Of all of the genres, fiction (37%), mystery or crime (35%) and romance (26%) are some of the most well-loved books.