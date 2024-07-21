The return of Pan Am – and five other new travel experiences for the super-rich

Did you know that there are people in the world who are totally obsessed with Pan Am? A 12-day commemorative trip celebrating the US airline’s legendary service and cultural icon status, Tracing the Transatlantic, will take place in June 2025 aboard a privately chartered, all-business class 757-200, but it doesn’t come cheap.

Inspired by Pan Am’s original Flying Boat routes in the 1930s, the trip – for just 50 Pan Am groupies willing to fork out at least US$60,000 (approximately £45,500) per person for the privilege – will start and finish in New York City, with stops in Bermuda, Lisbon, Marseille, London and Foynes in Ireland, staying in the best hotels and enjoying incredible experiences along the way.

People board the preview transatlantic flight on the 'Flying Boat' at Port Washington in 1939 - Pan Am

It begins and ends with a night – and gala dinner – at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, which re-opens in December after a major refurbishment. Other hotels include Rosewood in Bermuda, The Savoy in London and Dromoland Castle in County Clare, all venues with a storied history. There will be an evening of fado in Lisbon and a dinner at the Flying Boat Museum in Foynes, which houses the world’s only full-scale Pan Am Flying Boat replica.

The concept was dreamt up by Bartelings, a Cyprus-based specialist in worldwide private aircraft touring headed up by Gary Bartelings. “The trip has been designed to be a wonderfully social experience as it would have been in Pan Am’s prime and because it’s a private charter, people can move around and mingle more, which creates a real sense of comradery you wouldn’t find on other flights,” says Bartelings. The company has teamed up with The Pan Am Museum Foundation in Long Island, set up by a group of ex-Pan Am flight attendants in 2015 and The Pan Am Brand (you wouldn’t believe how much merchandise is still being produced, they love it in South Korea).

Food was always integral to the Pan Am offering. They had a caviar bar and famously carved chateaubriand on the spot - Pan Am

“The people were always Pan Am’s secret sauce,” says Linda Freire, co-founder of the museum and a Pan Am flight attendant for 12 years. “You had to have a presence and appeal to work there. A lot of our passengers were frequent flyers and we’d see them multiple times per month and build up relationships. They grew to expect the highest level of service from us. Don’t worry, nothing’s too big to deal with, I’m a Pan Am flight attendant, I can handle it. That was our adage.”

Food was always integral to the Pan Am offering. They had a caviar bar, famously carved chateaubriand on the spot using great swashbuckling knives you’d never get near a plane today and in the 1950s had menus designed by the legendary Maxim’s of Paris. The team is currently studying original Pan Am menus for inspiration (“It won’t be exactly the same – things have moved on since 1991. Back then, they served Moët. Today, we probably want Dom Perignon.”).

“Pan Am always tried to emulate an ocean liner type of experience,” said a friend’s mother who flew with the airline on multiple occasions. “At one point in the 1970s, that famous spiral staircase led up to a candlelit dining room which was pretty fabulous. They served lobster, caviar and roast beef carved at the table and served on bone china. We all dressed up and the Pan Am stewardesses were glamorous too. Diction and manners and grooming were important back then.”

Pan Am's dinner service on the Boeing B-314 - Pan Am

The team is currently studying original Pan Am menus for inspiration - Kristján Maack/Pan Am

My own American grandfather had been a frequent Pan Am flyer all over the world in the 1940s and 50s when he worked in the advertising industry. He was even a member of their ‘by invitation only’ Clipper Club. He wrote a memoir (never published) with lots of detail about his travels.

“They served us a champagne breakfast on our flight to Honolulu, which must have been the earliest I’d ever had a drink,” he wrote of a Pan Am flight in the early 1950s. “But it meant everyone in the cabin promptly fell asleep until lunchtime. When I awoke, the stewardesses were coming round with steaming hot towels and they told us to bury our faces in them and it would revive us. That was a new trick to me but it worked and I still use it to this day.”

Seats on a Boeing B-314 - Pan Am

On of the 50 lie-flat seats on the commemorative flight - Kristján Maack/Pan Am

In true Pan Am style, the aircraft for next year’s adventure, which will avoid public air terminals and enjoy expedited customs and immigration at each port of call and is configured to carry a maximum of 50 passengers, will feature modern lie-flat seats with a ‘buddy’ arrangement, which means a friend from across the plane can join you at a little table, to play cards, drink champagne or both. It has been chartered from Icelandair and will be crewed by their pilots and flight attendants kitted out in full retro-style Pan Am uniforms.

Alas, if you are hoping to snag a ticket you are too late. Pan Am announced their comeback just a couple of weeks ago and the trip has already sold out. Organisers are in the throes of adding a second identical itinerary and there are plans in the works for others, including a centenary ‘around the world’ trip in 2027.

“Over all of my travelling life, I covered close to a million miles, mostly by air, with more than 150 transatlantic and transpacific crossings,” wrote Grandpa Tom. “But I still think the Pan Am stratocruiser was one of the most comfortable airplanes ever designed – a wide, roomy cabin with an open bar, lounge, big reclining chairs and footrests that felt like feather beds.”

For some, it seems, then and now, only Pan Am will do.

Essentials

The 12-day Pan Am Tracing the Transatlantic trip, takes place from 27 June-9 July 2025, from $59,950 per person based on two sharing or $65,500 for an individual, including all flights and accommodation, most meals and beverages and an exclusive branded swag bag. criteriontravel.com

Missed out on the return of Pan Am? Five other travel experiences for the super-rich

Sail the seven seas

Regent Seven Seas is offering an all-inclusive 140-night voyage aboard one of its newest Explorer-class ships. The ultra-luxurious, all-suite Splendor, will depart from Miami on 11 January 2027 and will glide into 71 ports in 40 countries across six continents, taking in the Caribbean, the Pacific Islands, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Africa and Europe.

Veranda Suites start from £77,199 per guest, or book the 4,443 square-foot Regent Suite for a cool £1,342,478 for two. rssc.com

Immerse yourself in Maori culture

Experts in luxury adventure travel Pelorus are offering the 10-night Aerial Exploration of Aotearoa trip, enjoying New Zealand’s natural beauty and cultural treasures. There will be scenic helicopter flights, outdoor adventures and immersive cultural encounters, exploring volcanic Mount Tarawera, the pristine coastlines of the Bay of Islands, buggy racing across Cape Reinga and joining a traditional Maori ceremony.

From £90,000 per person, based on four adults. pelorustravel.com

Safari by hot air balloon

Luxury specialist Scott Dunn is launching a 10-night airborne safari expedition across Ruaha National Park in southern Tanzania in 2025. Led by James Suter, one of Africa’s top private guides, the trip will use a hot air balloon as its sole mode of transport, to move from authentic but upscale camp to camp, following big cats, elephants and more, from above.

From £40,000 per person based on two sharing, excluding international flights, no set departure dates. scottdunn.com

Coastal Alaska by superyacht

Explore southeast Alaska with Eyos Expeditions, specialists in private explorer yacht charters. This seven-night land and sea voyage will see you cruising down spectacular fjords with towering granite walls on either side, taking zodiac cruises and kayaking through floating ice, while enjoying sightings of killer whales, humpback whales, stellar sea lions and even brown and black bears along the way.

From US$245,000 per person. eyos-expeditions.com

Penguin watching in Antarctica

Running in November and December 2024, this trip offers unique access to the magnificent emperor penguin colony in Antarctica’s Atka Bay. You will get to see over 14,000 breeding pairs and their newly hatched chicks – an exhilarating spectacle in the continuous daylight of the Antarctic summer. Based at White Desert’s Whichaway Camp, you will also be able to hike, ice-climb and abseil.

Six-day Early Emperors tour from $68,500 per person, including return flights and transfers from Cape Town to Antarctica. white-desert.com