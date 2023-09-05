I use this 2-in-1 brush to get the perfect blowout — and it's under $50 on Amazon

This Revlon hair dryer brush is the best hair tool I've ever used — and it's on sale on Amazon Canada (Photos via Kayla Kuefler)

Suffice it to say: I am a haircare junkie. From conditioning treatments to unique shampoo formulas, I go to great lengths to ensure my strands are kept healthy and soft at all times.

And while I've already told you about the $7 hair mask I can't live without, there's another beauty tool that's become a mainstay in my morning routine: The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush.

A two-in-one hairdryer and styler, this best-selling beauty tool is nothing short of amazing (it has more than 49,000 reviews to back it up) — and right now, it's 31 per cent off on Amazon.

What is it?

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush combines the power of a hairdryer with a unique oval brush design to dry, smooth and style your hair in a single motion.

The hot air brush rounds the edges of your hair while creating volume at the root for full-bodied, salon-quality blowouts at home.

It's designed with tufted bristles to detangle your strands and has two heat and speed options and a cooling option to set your style.

My one true love: the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

$48 $70 at Amazon

Why I love it

I have been a loyal fan of the Revlon hot air brush for more than two years and I can honestly say it remains one of my favourite beauty buys.

Thanks to the Revlon brush, I can now go from just-washed hair to a silky, professional-quality blowout in under 20 minutes, a feat I could not previously dream of.

I find it works best when I dry my hair in layers and use the lowest heat setting. Because, as a word of caution, I once used the highest setting in a closed-door bathroom, and when I opened the door, the steam set off my smoke alarm (all was fine).

I am such a devout fan of the hot air brush that I have not only convinced my mom and sister to get one, but several of my friends now own the top-rated beauty tool.

Documenting my love affair with my Revlon Hot Air Brush (Photo via Kayla Kuefler)

'This thing is a miracle'

Earning nearly 35,000 five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers say the Revlon hot air brush will do nothing short of "change [your] life."

"This thing [is] a miracle," writes one user. It was "revolutionary for me."

It's "a game-changer," echos a second shopper. It gives you "smooth and very soft" hair with minimal effort and shaves off "about 30 minutes" of getting-ready time in the morning.

"I have very intense curly hair," writes a third shopper; think "Cabbage Patch doll" meets "Sideshow Bob." This tool "blew my mind;" my hair went from wet to dry, straight, and soft in less than 20 minutes. "Don't tell my husband," but doing my hair and having these results "almost made me happier" than the "day we got married!"

While the vast majority of reviews say the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush is "easy to use" and "efficient," some Amazon shoppers note the styling tool is heavy and say the handle is "uncomfortably thick."

It's difficult for "smaller hands to maneuver," writes one user.

Verdict

With thousands of glowing reviews, Amazon reviewers and I agree that the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush is an absolute must-have for any beauty cabinet. To score one on sale (trust me, it's worth it!), click here to shop.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

