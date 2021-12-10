I swear by this $50 hot air brush — and it's on sale for the holidays (Photo via Getty)

Ho, ho, ho — guess who has the perfect gift recommendation this holiday season? Spoiler: it's me.

For those on your Christmas gift list that you can't quite figure out, look no further than my all-time favourite hair tool, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush.

A two-in-one hairdryer and styler, this best-selling beauty tool is nothing short of amazing (it has more than 24,000 reviews to back it up) — and right now, as luck would have it, it's on sale for $15 off on Amazon Canada.

To give the gift of silkier, smoother hair for everyone on your list, scroll below to find out the details.

REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush (Photo via Amazon)

$50 $65 at Amazon

What is it?

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush combines the power of a hairdryer with a unique oval brush design to dry, smooth and style your hair in a single motion.

The hot air brush rounds the edges of your hair while creating volume at the root for full-bodied, salon-quality blowouts at home.

It's designed with tufted bristles to detangle your strands and has two heat and speed options and a cooling option to set your style.

Why I love it

I purchased the Revlon hot airbrush over a year ago, and I can honestly say it remains one of the best beauty buys I have ever made.

Thanks to the Revlon brush, I can now go from just-washed hair to a dry, professional-quality blowout in under 20 minutes, a feat I could not previously dream of.

I find it works best when I dry my hair in layers and use the lowest heat setting. Because, as a word of caution, I once used the highest setting in a closed-door bathroom, and when I opened the door, the combination of steam and smoke set off my smoke alarm (all was fine).

I talk about the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush so often that both my sister and my mom, whose hair sits just above her chin, have both purchased the top-rated beauty tool.

REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush (Photo via Amazon)

$50 $65 at Amazon

'This thing is a miracle'

Earning thousands of glowing ratings, Amazon shoppers rave that the Revlon hot air brush will "change [your] life."

"This thing [is] a miracle," writes one user. After styling with leave-in conditioner and Moroccan oil, the hot air brush delivers salon-worthy results; it's "revolutionary for me," they continue.

It's "a game-changer," echos a second reviewer. It gives you "smooth and very soft" hair with minimal effort and shaves off "about 30 minutes" of getting-ready time in the morning.

While the vast majority of the beauty tool's reviews say the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush is "easy to use" and "efficient," some Amazon shoppers note the styling tool is heavy and say the handle is "uncomfortably thick."

It's difficult for "smaller hands to maneuver," writes one user.

Verdict

With more than 24,000 reviews, Amazon reviewers and I seem to agree that the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush is an absolute must-have for any beauty cabinet.

Best of all, shoppers can save $15 on the top-rated beauty tool right now, making it an affordable, fuss-free buy for anyone on your holiday gift list.

