RFK Jr. meets with senators as questions swirl about Trump's pick to lead health agency

Lisa Mascaro And Mary Clare Jalonick
·3 min read

Associated Press (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. swept onto Capitol Hill late Monday, as the anti-vaccine health guru from the famous political family reintroduced himself to senators, this time as President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the nation's Health and Human Services Department.

It was a soft-opening debut for Kennedy, whose wide-ranging views — yes to raw milk, no to fluoride, Ozempic and America's favorite processed foods — are raising alarms in the scientific community and beyond. In the Senate he's facing a mix of support, curiosity, skepticism and downright rejection among the senators who will be asked to confirm him to Trump's Cabinet.

Kennedy's first stop Monday was on potentially friendly terrain, to the offices of GOP senators allied with Trump, the start of a weeks-long process.

Ahead of the nominee's visits, Trump said he's a “big believer” in polio vaccines and sought to tamp down fears about Kennedy, saying he will be “much less radical” than people think.

The man known simply as RFK, Jr., is the latest in the Trump rival-turned-partner orbit, a former Democratic presidential hopeful now in line to run the world's largest public health agency, with its whopping $1.7 trillion budget, and some of the U.S. most important public services.

HHS has a broad reach across the lives of Americans — inspecting the nation's food, regulating medicines and overseeing research of diseases and cures. It provides health insurance for nearly half of the country — poor, disabled and older Americans, including via Medicare.

Richard Besser, CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, called Kennedy “a truly dangerous” choice.

Besser, in an op-ed in U.S. News and World Report, said Kennedy, 70, stands out as a “single potential Cabinet member who could do the most damage to the American people’s lives.”

Ahead of Kennedy's arrival he was given a word of advice from one important voice: outgoing Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, a childhood polio survivor, who cautioned the nominee against views opposing the vaccine.

“Anyone seeking the Senate’s consent to serve in the incoming Administration would do well to steer clear of even the appearance of association with such efforts,” McConnell said recently.

The incoming GOP leader, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, said Kennedy will have to address questions about his views on the polio vaccine and other issues.

“Well I think he’ll have to address that,” Thune said. “We’ll find out.”

But hardline Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a House member who has no vote in the confirmation process, has been influential in supporting and amplifying Kennedy’s views on vaccines.

And GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said his mind is not made up. “I’m open. I’m not predisposed one way or the other,” Tillis said Monday evening.

Kennedy’s nomination will test the nation’s emerging political realignment, as Trump expands his base of supporters to include former Democratic voters shifting elsewhere. Kennedy’s views find favor but also also opposition from both sides of the political aisle.

Other Trump nominees are also expected back on Capitol Hill this week. The president-elect's choice of Pete Hegseth for Defense Secretary, Tulsi Gabbard for Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Kash Patel for FBI director and others are all running into turbulence from wary senators.

With Republicans taking control of the Senate in the new year, Trump's nominees have a pathway to confirmation. But with just a 53-47 majority, any nominee can only lose a handful of GOP supporters, in the face of Democratic opposition.

__

Associated Press writers Amanda Seitz and Stephen Groves contributed to this report

Lisa Mascaro And Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Canada finance minister quits after clash with Trudeau over Trump tariffs, spending

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland quit on Monday after clashing with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on issues including how to handle possible U.S. tariffs, dealing an unexpected blow to an already unpopular government. In a stinging resignation letter, Freeland dismissed Trudeau's push for increased spending as a political gimmick that could hurt Ottawa's ability to deal with the 25% import tariffs U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he will impose. The resignation by Freeland, 56, who also served as deputy prime minister, is one of the biggest crises Trudeau has faced since taking power in November 2015.

  • Chrystia Freeland's unexpected resignation sparks stunned reactions from all sides

    Chrystia Freeland's resignation as finance minister and deputy prime minister sent shock waves through Ottawa on Monday."Chrystia Freeland is a good friend, someone I work with very closely … This news has hit me really hard," Transport Minister and Treasury Board President Anita Anand said on her way into a cabinet meeting.Freeland announced her resignation in a letter written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that she posted to social media. In that letter, Freeland said Trudeau told her last w

  • Trump calls on Biden to stop selling unused portions of the border wall

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Monday called on the Biden administration to stop selling off unused portions of border wall that were purchased but not installed during his first administration.

  • CEOs Panicked as Trump Shrugs Off Their Dire Predictions

    Not even President-elect Donald Trump’s aides have an answer for executives who have reached out with concerns about his plans to launch a multi-pronged trade war that could make life more expensive for Americans, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reported that Trump’s recent, late-night social media posts advocating for tariffs—including a 100 percent levy on goods from Brics countries, notably Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa—were the result of the pr

  • Senate Intel Committee Blocks CIA Job for RFK Jr. Daughter-in-Law

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr‘s elaborate scheme to get his daughter-in-law a top job at the CIA is coming apart at the seams, after the Senate Intelligence Committee reportedly blocked the move. Axios reported last Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services secretary nominee has been back-channeling support to get his former campaign manager Amaryllis Fox Kennedy nominated to deputy director of the intelligence agency under John Ratcliffe. The move is reportedly part of an effort to uncove

  • Candid photos of Syria's Assad expose a world beyond the carefully crafted and repressive rule

    Personal photos of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad have surfaced from his abandoned residences, sparking ridicule among Syrians who until days ago were persecuted for criticizing his carefully crafted public image. The intimate and candid photos, reportedly discovered in albums from Assad’s mansions in the hills of Damascus and Aleppo, offer a stark contrast to the polished, glamorous image that Assad and his father projected as they led Syria for half a century. Syrians have been fascinated by the background glimpses of a seemingly normal family that held the country in an iron grip and bombed some their fellow citizens regarded as a threat.

  • Steve Bannon Is Already Claiming Trump Can Run Again in 2028

    Steve Bannon is pushing Donald Trump to consider a third presidential term in 2028. The controversial political strategist suggested the two-term limit on U.S. presidents doesn’t count in Trump’s case because his terms in office were not consecutive. “I don’t know, maybe we do it again in ’28,” Bannon told the New York Young Republican Club Sunday. “Are you guys up for that,” he added to a loud burst of applause. “Trump ’28, come on, man!”

  • MSNBC Host Explains Exactly Why Trump Is Stacking Second Term With ‘Political Losers’

    It's part of a "striking pattern," said Ayman Mohyeldin.

  • What Trump’s pledge to redo his own trade agreement with Canada and Mexico could mean

    President-elect Donald Trump’s frequent calls for new tariffs on foreign goods may have overshadowed another massive trade-related pledge he made about a month before the November election: renegotiate the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

  • Trudeau taps LeBlanc as finance minister after Freeland resigns

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has chosen his top fixer in cabinet, Dominic LeBlanc, to replace Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland after she suddenly tendered her resignation from cabinet Monday morning.

  • Ukraine says North Koreans took heavy casualties during weekend attack in Kursk region

    Ukraine said on Monday that North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops suffered heavy losses during fighting at the weekend in the Russian region of Kursk.

  • ‘There’s Not A Darn Thing Anybody Can Do’: Rash Of Jan. 6 Pardons Will Mean Trouble, Former Prosecutor Says

    No president before has pardoned people who were “essentially his co-conspirators in crime," one legal expert said.

  • Canada Post may be in even worse shape after the strike — unless it pivots

    MONTREAL — Last week, Justin Trudeau said out loud what many were wondering as the postal strike dragged into its fourth week.

  • Trump vows to ‘hire American.’ His businesses keep hiring foreign guest workers

    Trump’s businesses, including the Mar-a-Lago Club and a Virginia winery, have collectively increased their reliance on temporary foreign laborers over the years.

  • Japan's SoftBank plans to invest $100 billion in US projects over the next four years.

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump joined SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son to announce plans by the Japanese company to invest $100 billion in U.S. projects over the next four years.

  • Ukraine reports North Korean losses on Russia's Kursk front

    The Ukrainian military spy agency's statement came after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russia was using North Korean troops in significant numbers for the first time to conduct assaults in Kursk, a Russian region where Ukraine launched a cross-border incursion in August. The statement is the first time Kyiv has claimed North Korean losses on this scale and in some detail.

  • CNN’s latest poll found Americans are divided on how they feel about Trump’s next term. Here’s what they had to say

    The American public is closely divided on the outlook for Donald Trump’s second term, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds, with 52% of adults expressing positive feelings, and 48% responding negatively.

  • Truth Social CEO’s Nomination to Intelligence Role Ripped as ‘Deeply Disturbing’

    A former US attorney general who stepped down in 2017 when Donald Trump dismissed dozens of Obama-era holdovers has attacked his pick for chairman of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board as “deeply disturbing.” Barbara McQuade, who was an attorney in the Eastern District of Michigan, said his choice of Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes for the role presented a clear problem for the government. “This is a shocking, astonishing, disturbing – fill in your descriptor here – conflict of interest,”

  • Fareed Zakaria on what Assad’s fall says about Russia

    CNN’s Fareed Zakaria explores what Syria’s stunning fall to rebels says about Russia, one of the Assad regime’s most powerful backers.

  • Canada Post says workers to return Tuesday after labour board ruling

    Operations at Canada Post will resume at 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Dec. 17, the company said, after the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered a return to work.