RHS Hampton Court 2024: Who won the People's Choice Award?

Three gardens have been announced as the People's Choice winners as the 2024 RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival comes to a close.

While the judges have awarded bronze, silver, silver-gilt and gold medals, and a handful of Best in Show awards, the final set of accolades to be given out has been voted for by the public – the People's Choice Award.

So, who won?

People’s Choice Best Show Garden

The Way Of Saint James designed by Nilufer Danis

This Show Garden won a silver medal from the judges but it's the public's favourite. The garden is a tribute to the forests of northwest Spain and pilgrims' journey to Santiago de Compostela. Central to the design is a statue overlooking a natural pond and a gentle waterfall surrounded by woodland plants, as well as metal arches with scented climbers and gravel paths which echo the romantic nature of Galician gardens. The garden will be relocated to a care home in the UK, offering a serene sanctuary for the care home’s residents.

RHS / Neil Hepworth

RHS / Neil Hepworth

People’s Choice Best Get Started Garden

The Making Sense Garden designed by Flora Scouarnec and Victoria Pease-Cox

Another silver medal-winning garden has won the public's hearts. Here, a curved pathway leads visitors through the sensory garden and down into a sunken seating area, while immersed among natural planting in a vibrant colour palette. Multi-stemmed trees frame two corners of the garden, and a water feature protruding from a wall is a pleasant addition. Created to provide a space for people with disorders such as anosmia or hyposmia, the garden enhances all senses: smell, taste, sight, sound and touch. Key elements of the garden will be relocated across three private projects being undertaken by the designers.

RHS / Sarah Cuttle

RHS / Sarah Cuttle

People’s Choice Best Resilient Pocket Planting

The Moonshadow Moth Garden designed by Sarah Mayfield



This silver-gilt medal-winning pocket garden has proved to be a hit. The day-to-night garden supports and celebrates the unsung nocturnal heroes of pollination: moths. There are 2,500 species of moths in Britain but numbers have declined by 28 per cent since the 60s. This design encourages gardeners to consider how planting with moths in mind can help strengthen their garden's ecosystem and its resilience. The tiny plot features a wildflower bed filled with nectar-rich and fragrant flowers, and gently swaying grasses. Central to the design is a humane 'moth trap' which serves as a focal point. Plants in this garden will be relocated to The One Garden Brighton, part of Plumpton College, to be used as a teaching resource for horticulture and garden design students.

RHS / Tim Sandall

RHS / Tim Sandall

RHS Hampton 2024 has seen five categories of gardens spanning 29 designs. Recap all 29 gardens and see the main winners below:

Best Show Garden: The Lion King Anniversary Garden

Best Get Started Garden: The Mediterraneo Garden

Best Resilient Pocket Planting: Winds of Change

Best Construction (Show Garden): Exodus Adventure Travels: The Sounds of Adventure Garden

Best Construction (Get Started Garden): The Mediterraneo Garden

RHS Environmental Innovation Award: The Lion King Anniversary Garden

RHS Hampton returns in 2025 but thereafter it will become a biennial event, as part of recent changes announced by the Royal Horticultural Society.

