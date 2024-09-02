Richard Madeley's revelation about role as stepdad to ultra-private stepsons

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan are arguably TV's best-known presenting duo.

The couple are not only extremely successful in broadcasting but away from their careers, they've had plenty of success in their marriage as they have been husband and wife for almost 40 years.

Although Richard, 68, and Judy, 76, no longer present alongside each other these days, the pair remain instantly recognisable faces and Richard is still a regular host on Good Morning Britain.

Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley attend Royal Ascot 2022 (Dave Benett)

The former This Morning presenters first met in the TV industry in the early 1980s and by 1986 they were married.

The couple went on to welcome two children together, but Judy was already a mum to twin sons from a previous marriage.

Don't miss

Richard's bond with ultra-private stepsons

When Richard and Judy met, Richard explained how they fell in love very quickly. Writing in the Telegraph in 2008, he said: "This was no office fling. Within a week of our first secret date, I asked Judy to marry me."

However, Richard also made the revelation that he had "doubts" about whether he could be a stepdad to Judy's sons, Dan and Tom, whom she welcomed with her first husband, journalist David Henshaw.

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

"If I wanted Judy, it would be a package deal – and I had to be absolutely certain I could handle that. Was I really up to the job of a stepfather?" Richard wrote candidly. "We both had our doubts."

However, it appears that the doubts fizzled and Judy and Richard went on to marry. Judy's sons, now 47 years of age, generally keep themselves out of the spotlight and not much is known about their lives.

Broadcaster Richard Madeley, with his daughter Chloe, wife Judy Finnigan and son Jack, after the broadcaster received an honorary degree from the Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire (Chris Radburn - PA Images)

Richard Madeley's bond with kids Jack and Chloe

Not long after they became husband and wife, Judy and Richard welcomed their first child together, son Jack. Like his half-brothers, the 38-year-old generally keeps a low profile and not a huge amount of detail is known about his life.

However, it's been reported that he works in talent management and is married to his wife, Issy.

Jack Madeley, Judy Finnigan, Chloe Madeley and Richard Madeley attend the VIP Launch of Christmas At Kenwood in 2023 (Dave Benett)

Richard and Judy then welcomed their daughter, Chloe, in 1987. Chloe is somewhat more known to the public than her brothers thanks to her TV work.

She's also active on social media and boasts more than 290,000 Instagram followers. Away from her career in the public eye, she works as a personal trainer and fitness instructor.

Chloe Madeley has a large following on Instagram

In 2018, Chloe married former England rugby union player James Haskell. The 36-year-old is also a mother of one-year-old daughter, Bodhi, whom she shares with James.

However, in September 2023 the pair separated and now co-parent their one-year-old.