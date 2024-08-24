Ricky Gervais unveils major life change at £10.8m home with partner Jane Fallon

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon with blue backdrop
Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon have moved house (Getty)

Ricky Gervais has shared a rare home update - and the After Life star is on the move!

The Office actor, 63, took to Instagram on Saturday to share that he has upped sticks and moved house with his long-term partner, Jane Fallon.

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon on red carpet
Ricky Gervais lives with his partner Jane Fallon (Getty)

The comedian shared a photo inside his new home featuring a grand entryway. The space had shiny marbled flooring with two grand staircases with metal railings.

marble entryway with two staircases
Ricky shared a glimpse inside his new house (Instagram)

The area also has a bench and a piano with doors leading to the adjoining rooms. The Express reported that Ricky's new abode is worth a staggering £15 million and joins his his existing property portfolio, which includes a riverside residence in Marlow and two apartments in New York.

According to MailOnline, the award-winning comedian, who plays David Brent in The Office, had his renovation plans thwarted as his planning permission was rejected on proposed updates of his Marlow abode.

outside of home with windows and patio
Their former million-pound Hampstead home is quite the pad (Instagram)

The application was reportedly withdrawn by the star following its rejection by local parish councillors.

staircase with mahogany banister
Their staircase featured a mahogany banister (Instagram)

His new home is said to offer seven bedrooms, as well as a cinema, bar, gym, sauna, and a wine cellar.

jane cartwheeling in back garden
Their garden was lush and leafy (Instagram)

The neutral space is a far cry from his previous £10.8 million Hampstead home which was traditional decor personified.

The Derek star's home could have been a country manor house mahogany staircases and a grand home office.

Their tennis court
Their home featured a tennis court (Instagram)

Head outside and you will find the couple's personal tennis court as well as a lush sprawling garden with trees and plenty of suntrap spots for their cats.

room with white wood wardrobe and cat on rug
Jane and Ricky opted for a minimalist aesthetic (Instagram)

Meanwhile, the interior featured hardwood floors, as well as built-in cabinetry in one of the upstairs rooms.

jane in front of bookshelf
Their home boasts an impressive bookshelf (Instagram)

Unsurprisingly, Over Sharing author Jane had a full bookshelf at her former home. She posed for an Instagram photo holding a bestseller award, with copies of her favourite books including Daphne du Maurier's The Scapegoat and Anne Bronte's The Tenant of Wildfell Hall behind her.

Ricky taking self in front of awards
Ricky's awards shelf is impressive (Instagram)

The Extras star has an impressive shelf of his own. The actor took to Instagram to share a selfie in front of the shelves laden with accolades including three of his ten BAFTA Awards.

