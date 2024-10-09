Ridley Scott is already writing Gladiator III

The filmmaker is currently gearing up for the release of Gladiator II, which will hit cinemas next month, 24 years after the original movie starring Russell Crowe was released. Scott has now thrilled film fans with the news that he's already thinking about a third instalment for the franchise, and has even started work on a possible script. "I've already got eight pages. I've got the beginning of a very good footprint," he told Total Film. The director went on to share his ideas on the plotline for a follow-up to the hotly-anticipated Gladiator II, which stars Paul Mescal in the title role.