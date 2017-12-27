Rihanna Calls For End To Gun Violence After Cousin Killed

Jessica Chin

Rihanna is calling for an end to gun violence after her cousin was killed on Boxing Day in Barbados.

The singer posted several photos of herself posing with a man on Instagram with the caption "RIP cousin" and the hashtag #endgunviolence.

Though she did not name the man she was posing with, she tagged the account @merka_95 in the photos.

Local media confirmed 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was walking near his house when he was approached by a man and shot several times. He was transported to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.