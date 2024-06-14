Rihanna details experience with postpartum hair loss

The Fenty Beauty mogul revealed to Refinery29 that she didn't expect patches of her hair to fall out "in waves" after giving birth to her sons RZA, two, and Riot, 10 months. "Oh my gosh girl, that was not on the pamphlet. I didn't expect it to happen in waves either. I thought it would just happen and grow back. But it went this spot, then this spot, then this spot. At that point, you're just like alright enough is enough." However, the 36-year-old noted that her hair loss forced her to get more inventive with her looks.