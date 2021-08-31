Rihanna says this $42 cream is her 'top secret weapon' for fighting dark and puffy undereye bags

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

If it's good enough for Rihanna, it;'s good enough for us.

"I’m always tired, y’all would never know," said Rihanna in a recent tweet that gave props to one specific product in her Fenty Skin care line.

The Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream has already amassed over 16,000 "loves" on Sephora.

The lightweight, non-greasy, cooling eye cream hydrates, restores, and soothes.

$42 at Sephora

As RiRi would say, she came back hard with "another baddie for your skin care collection" that "instantly cools and soothes." In other words, when you need to fake a full night's sleep, you better have this little tube in stow.

Why? Keep reading to find out.

What you need to know

"Y’all already know I NEVER sleep!" the singer, designer and makeup mogul said. And perhaps that's the reason why she decided to create an instantly-reviving eye product.

Basically, Flash Nap is a two-in-one eye cream and concealer primer that wakes up tired-looking eyes by covering puffiness and dark circles.

These results are possible thanks to the additions of inflammation-reducing horse chestnut, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and antioxidant green tea to target fine lines, wrinkles and crow's feet.

Like many Fenty Beauty products, this one also comes with a"Clean at Sephora" stamp of approval.

🧖🏿‍♀️👁 back with another baddie for your skincare collection - @fentyskin #FLASHNAP Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream, the only way to get that well-rested look, and y’all already know I NEVER sleep!!! pic.twitter.com/1HD7sLlO3p — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 7, 2021

What users are saying

Sensitive-skinned gals seem ecstatic about the fact that the Flash Nap causes them none of the usual flare-ups they experience after using under eye products, including buildup under the skin and irritation from scent.

"As a girl with fairly sensitive skin, I’m always wary of trying eye creams since they almost always cause a reaction. This one doesn’t!" one Sephora shopper said. "I don’t notice a scent too much which is perfect for me and it sinks into the skin so beautifully!"

Flash Nap can also be purchased with the new Eye Massage Tool, a cooling metal roller that intensifies the results of the entire treatment.

Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream and Eye Massage Tool

$54 at Sephora

"I’ve been using it a week and I see the difference. I’ve had people I see daily tell me I look more alert lately. It goes on very lightly. I don’t really get a scent from it for real but it soaks in like ASAP," another Sephora shopper explained.

"I have extremely sensitive skin so I never use eye creams, so I took a gamble. I typically get milia as soon as I try an eye cream, and so far I haven’t had any develop or any weird reaction with this. I love the little metal roller as well. It stays cool because it’s metal, and is easy to clean."

In other words, it's possible we'll see Rihanna's "top secret weapon" for fighting dark and puffy under eyes become everyone else's too.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.