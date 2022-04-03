Rihanna says this is her 'go-to' pregnancy beauty must-have — and it's on sale

Rihanna's pregnancy beauty 'go-to' is included in Sephora's Spring Sale. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)

In case you hadn't heard the news, all eyes are once again on Rihanna as the star is currently expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Since announcing the pregnancy back in January, the 33-year-old singer and entrepreneur has continued to churn out enviable fashion and beauty looks, although she admits that her beauty routine has changed slightly.

"I would say I'm staying more moisturized than ever, obviously," she shared in a recent interview with Allure. "Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream is my go-to."

If you're curious to try the cream out for yourself, it's currently included in Sephora's Spring Sale.

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream. Image via Sephora.

The details

As one of the star products included in her own skincare line, Fenty Skin, it's no surprise that the body butter has become one of Rihanna's pregnancy must-haves.

Formulated with a blend of seven nourishing oils (Kalahari melon, sorrel, baobab, sunflower, rice bran, coconut and jojoba) plus shea butter and glycerin, this rich body butter helps to nourish skin without a greasy finish.

It features a clean, fresh fragrance inspired by the tropical fruits and flowers in Rihanna's native Barbados, and comes in refillable packaging to cut down on waste.

What shoppers are saying

In addition to being one of Rihanna's go-to skincare products, shoppers have also been loving this luxurious body butter. It's earned a 4.5-star rating from Sephora shoppers, as well as an impressive 4.8-star rating on the Fenty Beauty site.

Those with dry skin have praised this body butter for its rich formula that even keeps skin feeling hydrated during winter months.

"This is a really good moisturizer! I struggle to find moisturizers that I don’t have to reapply over and over again, especially in the winter but this kept my skin so soft all day," reads one review. "There’s a perfect amount of oil in it to where it hydrates and makes you glow without making you greasy or oily. It also has a good subtle smell!"

"Can't say enough! Quickly absorbed, lightly scented and leaves skin hydrated but not greasy," raved another.

Other moms-to-be have also turned to this body butter as a way to hydrate their skin.

"I am pregnant and was looking for a body butter cream that wasn't too heavy and difficult to spread. I tried so many and this one is definitely my favourite..." wrote one shopper. "I apply it at night time as it doesn't absorb immediately but it leaves this moisturizing feeling that I can even feel when I wake up in the morning."

Verdict

If you're interested in giving Rihanna's pregnancy beauty secret a try, shoppers agree that it lives up to the hype. It manages to deeply hydrate skin even in the winter, and leaves behind an "inviting" scent. At $54 for a tub of body butter it is a pricey beauty product, so Sephora Beauty Insiders will want to take advantage of savings on this top-rated cream while they can.

