Rihanna stuns in red lace catsuit in new Vogue photoshoot: 'My jaw is on the floor'

Rihanna's maternity style is anything but conventional. (Image via Getty Images)

Rihanna has graced the cover of Vogue's May 2022 issue with the most fabulous plus-one: her unborn child.

In the new spread photographed by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, the international sensation proudly displayed the world's most famous fetus in a series of high-fashion looks.

The 34-year-old mom-to-be posed in a red lace strapless Alaïa catsuit with matching gloves and Chopard earrings for the cover which she shared with her more than 126 million followers on Instagram.

"Our lil fashion killa on da cover of VOGUE [sic]!" the singer captioned her post.

The photos immediately sent fans into a frenzy, with many commending the singer and Fenty Beauty mogul for embracing her changing body with her cutting edge fashion.

"This is iconic!" one fan wrote. "My jaw is on the floor."

"This is perhaps the best magazine cover all year," another said. "Rihanna is so gorgeous!"

"This look is so inspirational for all mothers-to-be out there — who says we have to look frumpy while pregnant?" added a follower.

"You are a pregnant queen," someone else said.

Since announcing her pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky in January 2022, Rihanna has redefined maternity style. The star regularly opts to show off her growing bump in creative and stylish ways: under sheer dresses, embellished with belly jewels, and posting bump updates to social media.

In her new interview with Vogue, Rihanna explained her take on maternity fashion and her desire to stay true to herself throughout her pregnancy.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle," she said. "I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

Rihanna has purposely stayed true to her pre-pregnancy style.. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Although the star is now in her third trimester, a time when many women reach for comfy shirts and maternity jeans, Rihanna remains determined to stick to her pre-pregnancy style. If it's not something she would have worn before pregnancy, there's no way the singer would be wearing it now —a philosophy which comes with its fair share of challenges for her stylist, Jahleel Weaver.

“I know he loses sleep over it because my measurements can literally change from hour to hour,” she said. “In fact I’m sure he’s going to ask for a raise after this!”

