Rihanna reveals her natural skin texture and pores in shocking makeup-free pics

Celebrity skincare can seem like an underground vampire ring; a cult of sorts; a glossy veneer of the beauty industry. And now, with so many A-list brands, arguably, oversaturating the market, it can be difficult to know which work and which, well, don't. However, one that we can certainly vouch for is Fenty Skin – and Rihanna's most recent social media post proves exactly why.

In an Instagram post shared over the weekend, RiRi provided us with five new pics to gush over, natch. And makeup-free pics, at that! Spoilt for choice, some may say.

In the carousel, the singer advocates for us all to wear sunscreen while also giving us a glimpse at her natural skin texture. "here’s your reminder to put that sunscreen on baby!" she writes in the caption of her post.

Never have I ever seen a more glowy, dewy, healthy complexion but hey, we're talking about Rihanna here, so, are we surprised?

Now, although the mum-of-two does have on a lick of mascara, lip gloss and her 'brows, her base seems to be completely makeup and filter-free. With the latter, Ri shows off her pores in all their natural glory, proving to us what normal skin texture looks like IRL. Bold glamour, blurring filters, be gone!

Want to emulate the skin of our favourite pop icon? Well, as she mentions herself, this is due to the daily use of sunscreen and in particular, her very own Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Spf 30.

Apply daily to not only keep skin looking hydrated but youthful, too. You'll thank yourself (and Rihanna) in 30 years...

