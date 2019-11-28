Rihanna Took a Football-Shaped Louis Vuitton Bag To The Football And She Is The Chicest Fan Around

After following the hobbies of Rihanna for the past 15 year or so, we've come to realise she's quite the sports fan.

What's more, in true Riri fashion, she's often the chicest sports fan in the vicinity. Be it carrying a Louis Vuitton bag shaped like a football to the football, or wearing her own version of the all-white cricket uniform in a matching white denim jacket and jeans or sitting courtside at a basketball game in the most enviable shoes, you can count on Rihanna to bring style to sport.

It's not just style credentials that the Fenty founder brings, but also the fun. She's often pictured jumping up and down, laughing with friends and frequently with a glass of wine or pint of beer in hand too. The way all sport-viewing should be enjoyed, we think.

Here, Rihanna, is our homage to you at sporting events.