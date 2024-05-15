Rihanna Give Us A Major Lesson In Styling Vintage With Comme des Garçons And Maison Margiela

It's been a busy week for Rihanna, who celebrated the second birthday of her eldest son, RZA, and squeezed in a movie date night with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, over the weekend. Of course, in true RiRi style, she took to New York City in a series of stunning looks.

The singer and entrepreneur was noticeably absent from the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month, where she was rumoured to wear Jawara Alleyne, her favourite new designer. However, the star still managed to turn heads in the city with her mix of new season dressing meets vintage.



She was seen hopping into the back of a yellow cab after a Mother's Day date, clutching a copy of her album Anti (will we ever get new music?) with blonde hair and a gradient red lip. Beside her was boyfriend A$AP Rocky, pictured in a cropped navy ribbed cardigan and black tailored trousers.

On the top, a vintage graphic Comme des Garçons draped SS23 T-shirt, sourced from Artifact New York. The fashion star took to Instagram to credit Jahleel Weaver with styling the look, who is a long-term collaborator of Rihanna’s and deputy Creative Director at Fenty. The tulle gloves came from Margiela, and the sunglasses from Chanel. On the bottom, Rihanna once again turned to Jawara Alleyne, wearing a high-slit skirt from the designer's SS24 collection.

Robert Kamau

After leaving a private party in Soho, again with Rocky, Rihanna was seen signing autographs for fans. For the evening, she played with another vintage and current season mix. The wide-leg trousers from Attico were paired with a silky Maison Margiela corset top and grey stole – a classic 2004 Tom Ford piece pulled from the London-based fashion treasure trove One of a Kind Archive. (Head to Portobello Market if you want to check out this place for yourself.) So, if you want to take note of Rihanna's latest looks, go ahead and mix the new with the old.

