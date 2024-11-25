Rishi Nair delights fans with huge Grantchester update

Rishi and Robson are having the best time on set (Instagram)

Rishi Nair is set to reprise his role as Reverend Alphy Kotteram in Grantchester. Following his debut in the ninth instalment, the actor is slated to return in season 10, which will premiere in 2025.

The upcoming series will mark Rishi's second outing alongside fan favourite, Robson Green, who has been a "great friend" and an "absolute joy" to work with. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 33-year-old shared a brand new update on Grantchester, and fans are delighted.

Posting a black and white photo from the set, Rishi captioned it: "4 and a half months of filming... and we've officially wrapped on Grantchester Season 10."

Racing to the comments, fans were quick to celebrate the good news. "Awesome! Looking forward to the next instalment," wrote one. "Waiting with great anticipation!" added another. Meanwhile, a third replied: "Cannot wait."

Robson Green and Rishi Nair have teased what's to come in season 10 (Kudos/ITV/MASTERPIECE)

While details surrounding season 10 are largely under wraps, both Rishi and Robson have teased what's to come.

Speaking with PBS, Rishi noted: "In terms of Alphy, we've seen him as a very happy-go-lucky, glass-half-full kind of guy, very confident and up for every challenge. But I think in Season 10, we'll start to unravel some of the secrets that he's been hiding and we get to know Alphy maybe for the man who he really is, rather than the man that he presents to the world."

As for Robson, the DI Geordie Keating star explained that season 10 will delve into the burgeoning dynamic between the two leads.

"The relationship with Alphy and Geordie will progress into something extraordinarily beautiful and hopefully, life-changing in terms of cultural acceptance of the melting pot that is the beauty of this country," he said. "The acceptance of—irrespective of what land you're from or where you're from—who you are. It's just about your character, not the colour of your skin."

Joining Rishi and Robson in season 10, Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, Kacey Ainsworth, Oliver Dimsdale, Nick Brimble, Bradley Hall and Melissa Johns are also confirmed to return.

Filming on the latest instalment commenced in July, with the cast and crew gifting fans with behind-the-scenes snaps. Among them, Robson posted a photo from one of the season's mystery filming locations.

"I never take a moment of this experience on the set of Grantchester for granted," he wrote in the caption.

"It really is a life-affirming journey that inspires us to bring our best selves to the job we have always loved. The extraordinary camaraderie and creativity of this particular team fosters an atmosphere of peace, joy, passion and happiness reminding us of the beauty of storytelling."

Meanwhile, Kacey Ainsworth, who plays Geordie's wife, Cathy, has been sharing some of the cast's antics in between takes. "Me trying + failing to keep cool. Unlike these two debonair dudes @rishinair @oliverdimsdaleofficial," she wrote alongside a selfie.