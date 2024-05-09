Rita Ora mixes feathers and rhinestones for her latest sheer outfit

Rita Ora and mesmerising outfits go hand in hand.

The singer, designer and wife of filmmaker Taika Waititi is constantly pushing the boundaries of fashion norms, inspiring us to be more flamboyant and experimental with our fashion choices.

Though her wardrobe is incredibly versatile, there is one aesthetic that stays firmly near the top of her dress code agenda: sheer outfits.

From capes and mini dresses, and jumpsuits whilst performing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to strapless corsets with sheer gloves, the Typebea founder is the ultimate advocate for the 'underwear as outerwear' trend.

"The trend first made waves mid-last year, with Miu Miu making the first move, sending a model in a pair of beaded silk “panties” down the catwalk of their A/W 23 show," explains Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott.

Rita showed us a new way to wear yellow (Instagram / @ritaora)

In her latest see-through look, Rita has opted for yet another pair of mesh gloves, amping up the statement nature of her glamorous look.

She shared images from behind the scenes of The Masked Singer US - the singing competition on which she appears as part of the judging panel wearing a rhinestone corset-style top with matching trousers, paired with sheer arm-length gloves with canary yellow feathers.

Diamantes and feathers for summer are nothing new for Rita. Last year, she captured global attention when performing in Ibiza wearing a rhinestone lime green swimsuit and skirt set from Self-Portrait.

She shared a stylish BTS shot with fellow judge Ken Jeong (Instagram / @ritaora)

Opting for yellow with her latest look puts her bang on trend for this season. Pastel yellows were a major trend this spring, particularly in the street style looks during Fashion Month back in February/March, but it appears that deeper, more overpowering hues are making a comeback, as also proven by Alexa Chung and Maya Jama.

Her Masked Singer behind-the-scenes photos are the gift that keeps on giving. From leopard print catsuits to diamante mini dresses, her on-screen style agenda is second to none.