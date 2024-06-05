Rita Ora's sparkly manicure is perfect for Pride Month

Pride Month is officially in full swing and Rita Ora is celebrating in serious style, boasting a rainbow-coloured sparkly manicure that’s chicer than chic.

Rita called upon friend and celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphrey, who is also Dua Lipa, Charlie XCX, Sabrina Carpenter and Cate Blanchet’s go-to, to curate her festival nail look.

We love a fun manicure look (Instagram / @nailsbymh)

In a reposted Instagram story which she captioned “Pride nails by bae @nailsbymh” Rita chose to sport a set of multi-coloured sparkly nails, each nail adorned with a vibrant hue, paying homage to the LGBTQ+ Rainbow flag.

She sported her vibrant nails to perform at this year’s Mighty Hoopla Festival in London's Brockwell Park over the weekend. Mighty Hoopla is a known Pride celebration that sees almost 30,000 people come together to dance, sing and spend time with their besties, all whilst dressing up to the nines in Pride-approved fashion ensembles.

This isn’t the first time Michelle and Rita have joined forces to create showstopping mani inspiration, in fact, more often than not you can hold the celeb nail artist responsible for the Let Me Love You singer's perfectly polished talons.

Rita loves a sparkly nail look (Instagram / @nailsbymh)

Early this year while the pop star was in Paris for fashion week, she opted for a set of “Cat eye Nails” in a sparkly metallic silver shade.

For this year's Fashion Awards, she also chose to embrace metallic nails, donning a light-catching set that effortlessly matched her sleek backless black Primark dress and unusual silver spike spine accessories.

These have to be one of our favourite sets (Instagram / @nailsbymh)

When we looked back through the Rita nail inspo archive, it became very clear that metallic mani’s are her kryptonite. To attend the 2022 Fashion Awards she made a statement for funky designs, sporting a killer 3D option.

When it comes to fashion and beauty in all forms, Rita has quickly skyrocketed to first place on our radar and her recent manicure look just proved why she will forever be at the top of our muse podium.