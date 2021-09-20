'Rita Wilson did what?!: Fans are loving star's 'unexpected' rap performance

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Rita Wilson really can do it all. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Rita Wilson flaunted her hidden talent at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night — and fans on Twitter can't stop talking about it.

The singer accompanied Cedric The Entertainer for the opening performance of the night, covering Biz Markie's "Just A Friend." Viewers quickly flocked to social media to praise the 64-year-old's energy and "surprising" rap skills.

"Logged off Instagram for 15 minutes, then logged back on to find Rita Wilson rapping all over my feed," one person tweeted.

"Rita Wilson just deservingly broke the internet!" added another.

"Rita Wilson did what?!" someone else wrote.

"I am not drunk enough for Rita Wilson rapping over 'Just A Friend,'" another viewer tweeted.

I am not drunk enough for Rita Wilson rapping over Just A Friend !!! pic.twitter.com/Li7c5KRHao — Carrie Courogen (@carriecourogen) September 20, 2021

"Leave it to you to break the internet by rapping completely unexpectedly at the Emmys. now I've truly seen everything."

"There are many things much worse than Rita Wilson rapping," another person commented.

One person pointed out that while the performance was a surprise, it was a pleasant one.

Prior to Wilson's performance, she opened up to Karamo Brown about being named "worst dressed" at the 2010 Emmys.

At the time, Time Magazine declared Wilson's gown one of the worst of the night, along with an infamous Lady Gaga look.

"Time Magazine named my dress top 10 along with Lady Gaga's meat dress," she said. "It's very hard to get the top 10 of any list so I'm embracing it. I consider it a victory."

