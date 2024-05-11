Riverside path to be made accessible

A biodiversity charity has raised enough money to improve a riverside path and make it more accessible.

The Stroud Valleys Project raised £5,000 and will use the money to improve the Frome Banks nature reserve.

The charity hopes to make it more accessible, to allow people to come there during their lunch breaks.

"It's quite a muddy walk," said CEO Clare Mahdiyone. "We want to install a boardwalk and make it more accessible."

The Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust gave the site to the charity two years ago for £1.

"The problem with the site is that it's used quite a lot and because it's a river bank, it gets quite muddy," Ms Mahdiyone said.

"We think it would be quite lovely for people to go down there during their lunch breaks - but then you go into work with really muddy boots."

They are planning to install a boardwalk with the money they raised.

"We want sites to be good for people and good for wildlife," Ms Mahdiyone added.

"It's good to have a balance - if you make it difficult for people quite often sites get damaged and it's not good for wildlife.

"You can quite often see kingfishers and dippers and otters down there and it's a short walk from the centre.

"It's a lovely site to see and be part of nature."

