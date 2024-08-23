Why Britain’s roadworks could spell doom for your Bank Holiday plans

“Notice we are now doing 17 miles an hour,” Steve Gooding says as the motorway gantry’s red-circled signs pass overhead. “The speed cameras aren’t going to trouble us today because 50 is a fond memory of sunny days and summers past.”

Gooding, a former head of roads at the Department for Transport (DfT) who is now director of transport charity the RAC Foundation, is the very incarnation of mild-mannered Middle England motoring. Yet even he can’t help but mock what has become of our nation’s finest highways.

The Telegraph joined Gooding this week for a drive along the M20, M26 and M25, together making up one of the busiest stretches of highways in Britain, in search of an answer to the question: just why are Britain’s motorways so clogged with roadworks nowadays?

That broad perception of repairs, construction and maintenance choking and killing the nation’s network, leaving drivers trapped in speed-limited purgatory forevermore, is – for the most part – true.

Official data show that major roads are quieter than they were before the pandemic and that there are fewer works taking place on them, and yet somehow the nation’s arterial highways are slower and more frustrating to drive on than they have been for almost a decade.

The Government-owned National Highways – which did not respond to a request for comment from The Telegraph – says it is pausing 79.5 miles of roadworks for the Bank Holiday weekend and aims to have another 420 miles’ worth completed by the end of this week, ready for the 19.2 million holidaymakers predicted by the AA to be taking to the roads.

Yet official data analysed by The Telegraph shows that delays and frustration lie ahead for those millions of people. The motorway roadworks situation across England is at its worst for nine years.

A third of its roads projects this year are described by National Highways as having a “moderate” or “severe” impact on traffic delays, meaning they cause delays of 10 minutes or more to motorists trying to get past them. For 2023, the latest full year for which data is available, this is the highest proportion (32 per cent) since current records began in 2015, while 2024 so far is currently matching that proportion.

Unsurprisingly, in light of that, speeds on England’s motorways and major A-roads have declined to their lowest ever level, averaging just 57mph despite the national speed limit on motorways and dual carriageways being set at 70mph.

Promises made by state-owned road maintenance company National Highways four years ago that speed limits inside motorway roadworks would be raised to 60mph appear to have quietly been forgotten.

“There is no doubt that currently many motorways don’t seem like motorways as many stretches are not running at the national speed limit,” says Edmund King, president of the AA.

Even that 57mph figure is 3 per cent slower than 2019’s average speeds, despite official records showing that there are fewer cars and vans on the roads than there were five years ago.

King is forthright about why there are currently so many roadworks causing delays.

“It is totally down to the failed experiment of smart motorways,” he says. “Many of the roadworks on the M1, the M3, the M4, and some on the M6 are all down to retrofitting of emergency areas.”

Warming to his theme, he adds that this is “a symptom of a botched and failed policy, because smart motorways should never have been opened at all without adequate emergency areas”.

King’s analysis echoes a point that the AA has been making for more than a decade: smart motorways were such a badly thought-through policy that former prime minister Rishi Sunak cancelled their planned expansion last year, though he stopped short of reversing the policy altogether.

National Highways is currently spending £900 million to build new emergency refuges (laybys) on all the existing stretches of smart motorway. That money comes from the taxpayer – yet its most obvious manifestation for now is a proliferation of roadworks.

Softening somewhat, King continues: “If it makes them safer, then it has to be done. I guess you can then raise the question: well, how is it done?”

Britain's motorways are clogged with roadworks - and there are no signs things will get better anytime soon - Julian Simmonds for The Telegraph

Figuring out how unhealthy Britain’s motorways are requires lots of squinting at lengthy documents full of impenetrable phrases such as “delay seconds per vehicle mile” (dspvm). If you drive down a 1 dspvm road for 60 miles, you arrive one minute later than you would have done if the road was clear.

In the 12 months to March, average smart motorway delays stood at their highest since the pandemic: 13 dspvm. Thus, driving the 50 miles between the M1’s Bedford turn-off at Junction 13 and the M5 interchange north-east of Rugby takes 25 per cent longer than it otherwise should.

For a holidaymaking family, that means an extra 10 minutes (on top of a 40-minute drive) of hearing “are we there yet” from the back seats. For a coach or freight operator, that extra 10 minutes for each trip means unhappy customers, increased fuel burn and potentially lost profits.

“The minute you stop an HGV, we’re incurring costs,” says Rona Hunnisett, a spokesman for the Logistics UK trade association. “We need all our vehicles – and all other modes of transport – to be moving consistently to the end user and delivering for the economy. That means not sitting in a traffic jam.”

Back on the M20, Gooding asserts that perception, as much as reality, is fuelling motorists’ annoyance. You can maintain the roads as intensively as you like provided you communicate clearly and positively about why closures and disruptions are necessary, he argues.

“The motorway network is fundamentally like a house. It needs work from time to time,” Gooding says as he accelerates his Volkswagen coupe to a stately 48.5mph, carefully steering clear of the omnipresent cones beside us.

The roadworks in this stretch of northern Kent are long and winding; just more than six miles of orange bollards, yellow signs and black overhead gantries, judging by the odometer in the RAC Foundation man’s two-door coupe.

“What we need to feel as the occupant of the house is that the work does really need doing, that the people you’ve employed to do it are doing it efficiently, causing you the least hassle while they do it, and [are doing it] in a way that they won’t be back having to do it again in six months’ time,” he continues.

Passing another under-construction emergency refuge, The Telegraph counts four workers: one in a JCB, two on foot gazing at the digger’s work, and another rummaging inside a van. All the while, a 50mph limit is in place, ruthlessly enforced by speed cameras.

Gooding, who has noticed the same low level of activity along with roadside signs promising the works will be completed next year, begins to let the mild-mannered facade melt.

“I ask myself, if I were living in Xi Jinping’s China and the state said ‘we shall have this work’. Would it really take until spring 2025 for those [speed] cameras to come off? I think they have a different mindset, which is, ‘we’re going to get this done’.”

Such attitudes could usefully be applied to the M1, where a two-year project to replace the 64-year-old motorway’s central reservation with a sturdier concrete structure is mid-way through.

“Concrete barriers are even stronger than metal ones and significantly reduce the risk of vehicles crossing over from one carriageway to another, improving safety and reducing the duration of incident-related congestion,” says National Highways’ website, along with the disheartening statement “cost TBC”.

Originally designed as the first ever UK motorway central reservation, the metal barrier on the M1 needs replacement as much because of its age as to include six decades’ worth of safety lessons.

Average speeds on the motorway for its full 193 miles between London and Leeds were 60.7mph last year, comparing favourably to Britain’s slowest: the M621, which takes traffic from the M1’s northern terminus west to the M62. Motorists there enjoyed speeds of just 43.3mph.

Down on the M4, average speeds for the London-to-Wales highway last year were 62.3mph, falling to 61.9mph on its smart motorway section between the capital and Theale, west of Reading.

In the north of England, average speeds on A-roads were 57.2mph, according to DfT statistics, while for dual carriageways the speed limit is still 70mph. Britain’s slowest A-road is the A49 near the town of Craven Arms in Shropshire. Drivers there averaged just 8mph northbound and 10mph southbound last year.

One of the ideas for reducing irritation at the roadworks slowing us all down is putting up signs by the roadside explaining what’s being done, why and how much better everything will be once the works are done. Gooding attributes it to the Tory former transport secretary Patrick McLoughlin.

Such signs sound like a great idea on paper. If not carefully thought through, however, their practical application can actually raise motorists’ blood pressure instead of soothing it.

One professional motorist claims to The Telegraph to have seen a sign saying “we work from Monday to Friday” while stuck in traffic on a weekend.

“It does add somewhat to the frustration of drivers who find themselves sat in narrow lanes and/or traffic jams now knowing that zero progress is being made with the required work,” the driver says.

A spokesman for the Office of Rail and Road, the non-ministerial government department, which monitors National Highways’ work, says: “We hold National Highways to account for its targets, set by government, including the impact of roadworks on road users. The company met its target in this area in the last financial year.

“While roadworks are essential for the maintenance and improvement of the strategic road network and play a vital role in protecting the safety of road workers and users, we recognise they can be disruptive.

“We have advised the Department for Transport to make National Highways’ roadworks impact target more stretching to reflect the current construction programme on the network and to ensure that it continues to incentivise the company to reduce the adverse impact of roadworks on users.”

Those words will be of little comfort to motorists sitting in this weekend’s forecast Bank Holiday rain, gazing at cones while playing I-spy with the family. At least they won’t be stuck trying to find something beginning with C.